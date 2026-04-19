Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili Cancelled As Arman Tsarukyan Earns RAF 08 Main Event Spot

Fight night plans at RAF 08 have taken an unexpected turn. What was meant to be a high-profile rematch between Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili has been canceled after ‘Triple C’ was forced to withdraw due to injury, leaving the car without its initial main event just hours before the show.

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The matchup carried plenty of intrigue. The two had previously faced each other in the UFC, where Merab Dvalishvili won via decision, but this time the setting had changed to a pure wrestling contest under the RAF banner. Despite both fighters appearing at the pre-event press conference, the fight will not happen—at least not tonight.

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With the sudden change, the promotion didn’t take long to reshuffle, as Arman Tsarukyan vs. Urijah Faber has now been elevated to the main event slot, stepping in as the new headliner at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

It’s a rapid turnaround for ‘Ahalkalakets,’ who has been active for the RAF this year and is unbeaten in his outings so far. For Faber, it’s another chance to bounce back from his setback against Henry Cejudo earlier this year.

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The ripple effect doesn’t end there either. The light heavyweight fight between Kyle Snyder and Rizabek Aitmukhan has been shifted to the co-main event spot, giving the RAF 08 card an entirely new structure on short notice.

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This is not how the RAF would have planned it. But with one fight falling apart, another has taken center stage—turning Arman Tsarukyan into the night’s headliner. However, that same headline spot at RAF 08 also means more eyes will get to witness if the Armenian manages to end up in another controversy again, something that Daniel Cormier has warned him of.

Daniel Cormier tells Arman Tsarukyan to protect his UFC title shot at RAF 08

The unexpected main event spotlight at RAF 08 brings not just opportunity, but also scrutiny. With Arman Tsarukyan now headlining RAF 08, every move he makes is scrutinized, especially given the momentum he’s building toward a possible UFC title shot. And that’s why Daniel Cormier has stepped in with a warning.

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Cormier believes ‘Ahalkalakets’ is closer than ever to getting what he wants but also pointed out that his biggest threat right now isn’t inside competition; it’s everything outside of it.

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He punched a fan at UFC 300, pulled out of UFC 311 in the very last minute, headbutted Dan Hooker, and got into a melee with Geogio Poullas in their first RAF encounter, and now he got kicked off an American Airlines flight ahead of RAF 08. With a resume of controversies, ‘DC’ warned Arman Tsarukyan of ruining his chances of fighting for the UFC lightweight title.

“It’s what he’s doing outside of the Octagon that is now making Arman Tsarukyan a guy,” he said on his YouTube channel. “I’m telling you, I really know Arman Tsarukyan is now starting to make himself undeniable…(through) all the stuff he’s doing outside of the UFC.

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“This is as close as he’s been since (UFC 311). Everything is going great. I told his manager the other day; I said, ‘Just don’t f— this up. Don’t do one thing that kicks you backwards. He’s gotta be very careful. ’”

But will ‘Ahalkalakets’ pull back on his antics? Well, he will. At least, that’s what Daniel Cormier claims.

“The thing the other day with American Airlines, for us, that’s funny,” Cormier added. “But we need to make sure—Arman told me himself, ‘I’ll be a good boy.’

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“It’s funny to us, but he’s right at that point now where he’s gotta peel back a little bit, and he’s gonna get exactly what he wants.”

For ‘Ahalkalakets,’ that is the balance. He is becoming undeniable thanks to his activity and skill, yet every distraction threatens to take him a step backward. And, with the UFC lightweight title picture within reach, this moment isn’t just about winning; it’s about staying on course long enough to finally get there.