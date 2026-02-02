Henry Cejudo Warns Quillan Salkilld Not to Make One Mistake After Dominant UFC 325 Win

Last week, UFC 325 featured three lightweight bouts, but attention soon turned to rising star Quillan Salkilld. In his first UFC main card appearance, he impressed everyone. After just three official UFC fights and back-to-back wins, he’s riding the best stretch of his young career. Still, Henry Cjeudo recently warned him not to move too quickly.

After debuting through DWCS, Salkilld quickly made an impact, defeating Indian prospect Anshul Jubli and his countryman, Jamie Malarkey, in his most recent fight. Since his UFC debut, the Australian sensation has won over fans with explosive performances. Last year, UFC.com named him the newcomer of the year. Naturally, his rapid rise has sparked speculation about a potential showdown with Paddy Pimblett. However, Henry Cejudo recently advised Salkilld to choose his next opponents carefully.

Henry Cejudo warns Quillan Salkilld to stay smart amid the UFC push

“I think you keep growing him because if Malarkey had the ability to take, but you know, I still think he’s still growing, bro. Sometimes people just catch a good, you know, just catch some good momentum,” said Henry Cejudo while speaking to Kamaru Usman on the Pound 4 Pound Podcast.

Last week, Quillan Salkilld entered the fight as the fan favorite, but seasoned veteran Jamie Malarkey came out strong, testing him early with striking and wrestling. Then Salkilld stunned everyone by executing a beautiful takedown. Fans even expected him to go for a perfect back-control submission, but he finished off fellow Australian Jamie Malarkey in the first round.

With this win, Salkilld now extends his streak to four consecutive victories, including his DWCS win back in 2024.

Still, Henry Cejudo does not recommend Salkilld face a top 15 lightweight just yet. “I think he’s still growing, bro… would hate to see him go up against a top 15 or top 10, and then all of a sudden, [__] starts going downhill,” Cejudo said.

“You keep growing this dude. I think within three fights, if he’s able to, if you’re able to give him an additional three fights that are matches at his level, I think you can start kind of giving him top 15, maybe cracking into the top 10,” Cejudo added.

Imago June 7, 2025, Newark, New Jersey, United State: Quillan Salkilld fights Yanal Ashmouz during the UFC 316 at Prudential Center on June 07, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey, USA. /PxImages Newark United State – ZUMAp175 20250607_zsa_p175_025 Copyright: xMattxDaviesx

Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo’s advice could help Salkilld make smarter choices. Recently, the UFC fast-tracked Paddy Pimblett for an interim title shot at UFC 324 against Justin Gaethje, even though his record wasn’t that strong, and he ended up getting finished by a more experienced fighter. With Alexander Volkanovski nearing retirement, the UFC is now building Salkilld as the next big star for the Australian market.

Rumors suggest the UFC is likely to match him against someone like Paddy Pimblett or Dan Hooker, as the promotion focuses on entertainment. On top of that, Salkilld has expressed that he is likely to face Paddy Pimblett in the future.

Years ago, Salkilld aimed to face Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett dominates as one of the UFC’s most star-powered lightweights. Hailing from the UK, he represents the promotion for the European market. With his Scouser accent, flashy striking, and undeniable star power, Pimblett has made a name for himself and earned the promotion’s spotlight. Recently, the UFC pushed him toward a title shot. Years ago, however, Quillan Salkilld already dreamed of facing him.

“One day I wanna fight, you know, Paddy, you know, give me a few fights and I’ll be probably calling him out,” Salkilld said back in 2024.

Right now, Quillan Salkilld likely needs one or two more fights to break into the top 10. Still, the UFC often prioritizes entertainment over a set path. Considering that, the promotion could very well match him next against a fan-friendly, high-profile opponent. So, what’s your take on this? Drop your opinion below.