Who Is Henry Cejudo’s Wife Ana Karolina? Brazilian Model & Family Life

The legacy of Henry Cejudo is set in stone. A rare breed, he stands among the few fighters to have claimed UFC gold in two weight classes. Add an Olympic gold medal to the mix, and you have a resume that speaks volumes. But Cejudo’s rise wasn’t paved with gold. The son of Mexican immigrants, he grew up watching his mother juggle multiple jobs just to put food on the table.

Wrestling became his ticket out of a tough life, and he turned grit into greatness. From Olympic glory to MMA dominance, ‘Triple C’ has conquered it all inside the sport. But outside of it? His heart belongs to one person—Ana Karolina. Who is she, and how did their story begin? Let’s dive in!

Who is Ana Karolina Cejudo? Henry Cejudo’s Brazilian model wife

Behind every great fighter is a support system, and for Henry Cejudo, that rock is Ana Karolina. A Brazilian model, fitness enthusiast, and social media personality from Campinas, São Paulo, she also studied environmental management at Unicamp, one of Latin America’s most prestigious universities.

At the moment, she resides in Arizona with Cejudo and their lovely family. She also appears to be an influencer, with over 23K followers on Instagram. Ana often posts pictures of herself and her children. Besides that, she uses her following for influencer marketing, promoting lifestyle and fashion products.

Henry Cejudo and Ana Karolina’s two children

Ana and Henry Cejudo are the proud parents of two children, a daughter named America Maria Cejudo and their son, Enzo Carlos Cejudo. As such, from UFC gold to fatherhood, Cejudo’s life has entered a whole new arena. Henry and Ana welcomed their first child, America Maria Cejudo, in November 2021.

In 2023, they welcomed their son Enzo into the world. In a post on social media, the former ‘champ-champ’ shared, “Help us welcome our handsome little boy Enzo Carlos Cejudo. Life goes by so quick! I still remember vivid memories of me being a toddler. Welcoming another human with the beautiful little girl that we’ve been blessed with is beyond words.”

But amidst the joy, sorrow lingered. The Cejudo family suffered a devastating loss when ‘Triple C’s sister, Gloria, passed away in September 2023 after a valiant two-year battle with cancer. Henry Cejudo acknowledged the arrival of his son amidst such a difficult time for his family with a message that read, “Losing my sister last month and the birth of our son puts life into perspective. We are all passengers in this world so let’s have the best trip ever!”

How Henry Cejudo met Ana Karolina and their relationship timeline

Henry Cejudo’s relationship with Ana Karolina began quietly, away from the spotlight that usually follows the Olympic gold medalist and former two-division UFC champion. The pair reportedly met sometime in 2020, with some reports suggesting they were introduced through a mutual friend. And they kept their romance private for quite some time.

Then, in November 2020, the world finally got a glimpse of their love story when they announced that they were together. But that was just the beginning. In 2021, ‘Triple C’ finally bent the knee as he shared the update on his Instagram account with the caption, “Many of you may think this is a level change for takedown, but this is how I proposed. Can’t wait till America is born @anakarolinafr.”

With Ana by his side, two beautiful children, and a future still unwritten, Henry Cejudo’s story is far from over. The 38-year-old is currently on a 3-fight skid, raising the question: Will a loss mean another retirement for Cejudo? What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!