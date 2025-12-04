Henry Cejudo’s Parents: Father Deportation, Mother Nelly Rico & Childhood Story

“One of seven kids raised by a single mother… Minimum wage. We’re on food stamps, government cheese and powdered milk — all of that stuff,” admitted former UFC champion Henry Cejudo about his past back in 2021. Reflecting on his “humble beginnings,” Cejudo proudly highlights how he overcame adversity with the support of his family. Cejudo grew up in an unstable and impoverished environment, but he never let it define him.

Against all odds, Henry Cejudo has cemented his name among the greatest combat sports fighters of all time. This weekend, the Texan will make his final walk into the Octagon at UFC 323, with his family watching proudly. His journey is a testament to perseverance, discipline, and determination. His father could not witness his rise, as authorities deported him when Henry was only six years old. So, what is the story behind it?

Who are Henry Cejudo’s parents? Jorge Cejudo and Nelly Rico’s immigrant journey

Like many immigrants chasing a dream, Henry Cejudo’s parents, Jorge Cejudo and Nelly Rico, moved from Mexico to the United States in search of a better life. They struggled to support their large family, and Henry, the second youngest, was born on American soil in Los Angeles.

Henry Cejudo’s father battled addiction, which often led to violent outbursts and created a tense, unstable home environment. At the same time, his mother, Nelly Rico, became the family’s anchor, working multiple jobs to make sure there was always food on the table. Despite her efforts, the challenges caused by his father’s behavior made life even more difficult for the family.

Henry Cejudo’s father Jorge: Deportation and family tragedy

Henry Cejudo’s father made life extremely difficult for the family because of his substance abuse and alcohol problems. As a result, the family kept moving around the Los Angeles area. The situation worsened when his father went to prison after a street fight incident. Before serving his sentence, he even threatened the entire family, forcing Henry’s mother, Nelly Rico, to flee with the children to New Mexico. Later, when Henry was six, his father was deported to Mexico.

“My biological father, Jorge, kept getting in trouble, hooked on every drug you can think of and eventually got deported,” admitted Henry Cejudo in a candid interview. Sadly, when Henry was 20, his father Jorge Cejudo passed away. Accepting his reality about his family, Henry later shared with his fans that this was the result of “playing with fire.”

Henry Cejudo’s mother Nelly Rico: From undocumented immigrant to U.S. citizen

The disappearance of Henry Cejudo’s father only worsened the family’s financial struggles, leaving his mother to shoulder every responsibility alone. Later, Henry’s father passed away when he was about 20 years old. After spending a few years in New Mexico, the family eventually moved to Phoenix, Arizona, and settled in Maryvale, one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods.

At the same time, she lived in constant fear as an undocumented immigrant. Yet, when her son rose to prominence in America, the government granted her citizenship sometime around 2011.

“My mom lived in Colorado Springs for a while, because she was even afraid to come back to Arizona,” ‘Triple C’ says. His mother, Nelly Rico, is now a U.S. citizen. “She had every document you can think of. Back pocket, front pocket, her sleeve, as far as I know, probably her bra. You’re talking about people who live in fear, man. And it’s sad.”

Despite all the hardships, his mother’s unwavering dedication instilled in Henry Cejudo strong values. Those lessons have clearly paid off, as he and his family now enjoy a stable and fulfilling life. Unfortunately, the Arizona native never had the chance to truly know his father.

Taking these experiences to heart, Henry Cejudo announced that at UFC 323 this weekend, he will retire from MMA to devote more time to his growing children.