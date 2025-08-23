Herb Dean Almost Costs UFC Shanghai Winner as Aljamain Sterling Overrules Referee’s Decision Mid-Fight

After a day of uncertainty, Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling finally stepped into the cage for the co-main event at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium. However, the fight carried far more tension than the UFC brass wanted. The promotion returned to mainland China for the first time in six years, which meant the stakes ran even higher. Indeed, canceling the co-main would have embarrassed the UFC and disappointed the raucous home crowd.

Originally, they booked the bout as a five-round featherweight clash, but Brian Ortega’s brutal weight cut, which sent him to the hospital and cast serious doubt on his availability, shifted it to catchweight. Nevertheless, ‘T-City’ made it to the scales, though he looked visibly drained. Once the cage door closed, Aljamain Sterling wasted no time in taking advantage. He imposed his trademark ground-and-pound from the start and dictated every round.

Meanwhile, Brain Ortega showed grit, landing sharp hammer fists from the bottom, yet he couldn’t turn the tide. Ultimately, all three judges scored the fight 50-40, awarding ‘Aljo’ a dominant victory. Even so, the win sparked controversy. At one point, referee Herb Dean stepped in and warned Sterling, with an MMA page on X later reporting: “Herb Dean told Aljo to stop running away.”

Inside the Octagon, such conduct rarely goes unnoticed, as it threatens the integrity of the contest and can even trigger a point deduction. On this night, however, referee Herb Dean kept it to a warning and let the action continue. As for Aljamain Sterling, he now sits at 2-2 in his last four UFC appearances.

Remarkably, over nearly seven years, his only defeats have come at the hands of Sean O’Malley at bantamweight and Movsar Evloev at featherweight. With close friend Merab Dvalishvili holding the bantamweight crown, ‘Funk Master’ has shifted divisions, ensuring his teammate’s reign remains unchallenged.

Sterling reflects on his friendship with reigning bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvil

The friendship between Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling didn’t form overnight — it developed over years and continues to strengthen at their Long Island gym. Despite coming from different countries and speaking different languages, the duo has forged a remarkable bond.

Their camaraderie became especially evident last year when ‘The Machine’ voluntarily passed on a title shot to let Aljamain Sterling, then the bantamweight champion, take his opportunity. Later, after Sean O’Malley dethroned Aljo, Merab Dvalishvili stepped in to avenge his friend, not once, but twice, cementing their loyalty both inside and outside the cage.

Today, the two fighters live as neighbors and frequently celebrate each other’s successes. One on One MMA recently highlighted their friendship, calling it a “legit friendship.” Aljamain Sterling shared how close they remain, including visiting each other’s families and countries. “He’s taken me to Georgia; I took him to Jamaica. He’s met my mom, he’s met my sister,” Sterling said.

‘Funk Master’ also discussed Merab Dvalishvili’s lifestyle changes. “He gave all that up — gone cold straight edge. He’s tried different things and knows what he likes in terms of alcohol, but he doesn’t drink regularly. Occasionally, he’ll have a small one with me, which is cool,” Sterling added.

Now back in the win column, the big question is whether Aljamain Sterling can assert the same dominance at 145 pounds that he once held over the bantamweight division. Will he rise to the top again? Share your predictions below.