Herb Dean Faces Fresh Scrutiny as Fighter’s Complaint Leads to Commission Review at UFC Vegas 119

Referee Herb Dean might be in some real trouble this time. After the whole Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane debacle, the veteran referee was back in the spotlight during the opening fight of UFC Vegas 119’s main card between Vinicius Oliveira and Andre Fili. According to a new report, Fili raised concerns over alleged illegal strikes to the back of his head after the fight, prompting the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) to review the incident.

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“After his loss, Andre Fili complained to Herb Dean that the elbows were to the back of the head,” Alex Behunin of MMA Mania reported on X. “Herb checked Fili’s head and was showing him replays with the commission watching.”

Andre Fili, of course, suffered a TKO loss at 4:56 of the second round. Still, the finish was controversial due to illegal elbows. Oliveira landed multiple standing elbows in the final sequence of the bout, which appeared to land on the back of Fili’s head, opening a cut on the back of his skull. This led to, as Behunin pointed out, Fili’s complaint. Despite that, a point deduction or change in the result hasn’t been announced at the time of writing.

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An almost similar incident occurred during the Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane bout earlier this month at the UFC Freedom 250 card. After dropping Pereira with a stiff jab, Gane unleashed a rapid series of downward elbows and punches, around 10–15 strikes in the sequence, some of which landed on or near the back of Pereira’s head and neck area while he was bent over. This resulted in massive backlash from both fans and experts.

‘Poatan’ also criticized Herb Dean for allowing the fight to continue despite what he believed were multiple illegal strikes to the back of the head. The former light heavyweight champion argued that Dean should be removed from the commission’s officiating roster and added that he would refuse to compete in any future bout if Dean is assigned as the referee. Although ‘Poatan’ initially considered appealing the decision, he ultimately chose not to.

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Tom Aspinall, who was on the receiving end of Gane’s illegal eye-pokes, reacted to Pereira vs. Gane and confirmed that he too felt there were several illegal blows to the back of the head. However, he also acknowledged that Gane had the upper hand in the fight. Dean responded to the allegations in an Instagram post, defending himself and claiming Gane’s strikes were aboveboard.

Coming back to Oliveira vs. Fili, the pair have not released statements about the controversial end yet. However, both fighters were awarded $100,000 each as Fight of the Night Bonus.

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This is a developing story—stay tuned to learn more.

