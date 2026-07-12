“Herb Dean Would’ve Let Her Off”: Fans React as Referee Takes Action Against Illegal Knee by Tracy Cortez’s UFC 329 Opponent

At most events, fans often find themselves criticizing the referee for failing to do what they are supposed to, including spotting a foul and penalizing the fighter. But at the UFC 329 prelims, one particular official didn’t think twice before deducting a point after Tracy Cortez’s opponent landed an illegal shot during their flyweight fight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Following her loss to Erin Blanchfield late last year, Tracy Cortez was looking to bounce back with a win against Wang Cong tonight at the T-Mobile Arena. However, the flyweight contender’s fight quickly became marred by controversy. The Chinese fighter dictated the pace from the opening bell, relentlessly pressuring Cortez with her sharp striking while only eating the occasional counter. Cong looked noticeably more precise throughout, but she made a costly mistake in the second round.

With her relentless forward pressure, Cong managed to back the fight up against the cage and landed a knee to Cortez’s face while she was down, which is an illegal strike under unified MMA rules. Referee Jason Herzog immediately stepped in and deducted a point from Cong. While it did what it was supposed to and Cong became acutely aware of the kind of strikes she can throw, Cortez eventually failed to capitalize, as Cong quickly reasserted her dominance and cruised to a unanimous decision victory, earning 29-27 scores on all three judges’ scorecards.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the fight, Wang Cong reflected on the illegal knee controversy, explaining that it stemmed from a language barrier that led to a mistranslation of the rules. Still, she praised Cortez for quickly recovering, adjusting, and continuing to fight.

“Maybe she felt like there was a misunderstanding in the language and the translation about the rules, but it’s alright,” Cong said at the UFC 329 post-fight presser. “She adjusted very quickly and got back into the fight.”

However, Wang Cong’s victory didn’t stop fans from calling her out and dragging another referee, Herb Dean, into the conversation after the controversial foul at the UFC 329 prelims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans react as Wang Cong lands an illegal knee on Tracy Cortez at UFC 329

Herb Dean would’ve let her off with a stern warning

ADVERTISEMENT

Herb would’ve given her a warning, then let her do it again before deducting a point

Wang Cong hits an illegal knee, and Jason Herzog takes a point immediately!!

An illegal knee to the head for a point is a great trade for her

ADVERTISEMENT

You’re beating her a—, and then u throw an illegal knee😭🤦‍♂️ Literally the ONE thing you can’t do #UFC329

You know it’s bad when commentary has to praise the ref for taking a point on a blatant illegal knee #UFC329

dumb rule from the days when UFC was banned on ppv and trying to gain acceptance by the athletic commissions

ADVERTISEMENT

Cortez had a moment there at the end but she got beat up in Round 1. CONG Wang striking looks to be on another level. Just look at Cortez face after that round. Wang is elite #UFC329