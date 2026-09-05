“He’s in Our Hearts”: Khamzat Chimaev Pays Tribute to Late Wrestling Legend After RAF Win

Khamzat Chimaev delivered a highlight-reel victory by defeating Tyron Woodley in just 94 seconds in the Real American Freestyle (RAF) event’s headliner. However, it was the former UFC middleweight champion’s heartfelt tribute to a late Russian wrestling legend right after his victory that ultimately stole the spotlight in Moscow.

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During the spectacle, ‘Borz’ wore a T-shirt honoring late Russian freestyle wrestling legend Buvaisar Saitiev. Noticing the shirt, Chael Sonnen asked Chimaev about its significance during the post-fight interview. ‘Borz’ revealed that he wore it in front of his home audience as a tribute to the legendary wrestler.

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“It’s very important for all Chechen boys and all the young wrestlers from Russia,” Chimaev said. “So, he’s a legend, one of the best in wrestling. My victories…I want to dedicate them to him, you know. He’s not with us right now, but he’s in our hearts.”

Indeed, Khamzat Chimaev now fights out of the United Arab Emirates, but his combat sports journey began in Chechnya, Russia. Because of this, he is among the many Russian fighters inspired by Buvaisar Saitiev’s legacy. After all, Saitiev etched his name into the country’s history books as a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

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Saitiev first won gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics in the 74 kg (163-pound) weight class. He was just 21 years old when he achieved the historic feat. What made the Russian legend stand out, though, was his ability to repeat the feat twice more, winning gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics and again in the 74 kg division at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, cementing himself as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Unfortunately, Saitiev passed away on March 2 last year under unclear circumstances at the age of 49. Several reports stated that he had been battling health issues. Regardless, he left behind a legacy that continues to inspire champions like Khamzat Chimaev, who honored him with a heartfelt tribute. Chimaev also shares a personal connection with Saitiev that makes the tribute even more meaningful.

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Chimaev’s connection to Saitiev runs through Salim Noutsalkhanov, his first ever wrestling coach in Chechnya, whom he later reunited with for training camps and who also trained Saitiev ahead of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In that sense, the Chechen fighter was paying tribute to a figure closely tied to one of his mentors, someone who helped shape his career, following his recent RAF victory.

Buvaisar Saitiev didn’t only influence aspiring Russian wrestlers and MMA fighters — his inspiration extended far beyond those boundaries.

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Shortly after the Russian legend passed away, Henry Cejudo also opened up about Saitiev’s impact on his career, admitting that he “looked up” to the late legend throughout his wrestling journey and calling him “the greatest athlete who has ever lived.”

With that in mind, Khamzat Chimaev’s tribute to Saitiev once again proves that a person may leave this world, but their achievements can make them immortal.