“He’s Not Able To” — Ben Askren’s Wife Drops Powerful ICU Update as UFC Community Prays for Lung Transplant

At 40, Ben Askren is showing the world that true toughness extends far beyond the cage. The former Olympian and ONE Championship titleholder is now in the toughest battle of his life — not against an opponent, but against a severe medical crisis. ‘Funky’ is currently in the ICU, fighting for survival after a life-threatening case of “severe pneumonia” that followed a staph infection. The complications have critically damaged his lungs, leaving him reliant in the ICU.

According to reports from last week, Ben Askren was in a coma-like state during the most critical phase of his condition. To make matters worse, false death rumors began circulating online — but were swiftly and firmly debunked by his family and friends. Despite the severity of the situation, the combat sports world rallied in prayer and support for the ex-UFC star. Now, those prayers finally seem to be making a difference.

Amy Askren breaks silence with hopeful update on Ben Askren’s condition

Ben Askren’s family has stepped up in a big way to support the former UFC star, launching a fundraiser to help manage the mounting medical expenses as his toughest battle continues — not in the cage, but in a hospital bed. The campaign even got a boost from UFC President Dana White, who offered fans a way to contribute by purchasing merchandise inspired by Askren’s iconic ‘Funky’ nickname.

This week brought a much-needed glimmer of hope. Just days ago, Ben Askren was fully reliant on life-support machines. But now, his wife Amy has shared a promising update via social media,

“As of late last night, Ben is officially on the transplant list. Please pray he can get stronger and stay stable without complications while he waits, and that they find an amazing match for him and he accepts it smoothly. Also please pray for whoever that Donor may be, and his family….our family is so thankful that his other organs are ok and that there is a path forward while he is having more periods of awareness, he’s not able to look at his phone yet and respond to messages,“ Amy wrote.

She followed with a more uplifting moment — one that reminded everyone just how human and resilient Ben Askren remains, even in such a critical state,

“We finally figured out he was saying coffee! (He can’t have it yet lol) What a huge relief to see him asking for something so normal. I’m so thankful his mind is healthy and I can’t wait to have him back. We are also so thankful for the amazing community we have — from close friends,” she added.

Amy also shared where she finds strength during these harrowing times. She’s been leaning on her faith, specifically the ‘Gospel of Luke’, drawing inspiration from Luke 18:1–8 — the parable of the persistent widow — which has helped her stay hopeful and grounded. Support continues to pour in. American wrestler Keegan O’Toole joined the chorus, posting a story on Instagram asking fans: “Don’t forget” to keep praying for Ben Askren.

Caio Borralho clarifies “RIP Ben Askren” tweet mistake

A couple of weeks ago, as the world held its breath awaiting updates on Ben Askren’s health, UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho unintentionally sparked confusion. Out of nowhere, Borralho posted on X, “RIP Ben Askren! Prayers for the family right now” — a message that instantly went viral, triggering panic and sorrow throughout the MMA community.

The post quickly gained traction across social media, leading many to believe the worst. However, Ben Askren’s wife Amy, along with close friends Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier, were quick to shut down the false reports. Cormier clarified that he had transferred ‘Funky’ from a Los Angeles hospital to one in Wisconsin and confirmed that, while his condition was critical, Askren was still alive.

Facing backlash for spreading incorrect information, Borralho soon deleted the tweet and clarified his stance. He explained that the misunderstanding stemmed from a post made by Maycee Barber, a close friend of Askren, who had shared a black-and-white photo. Mistaking it for a tribute, Borralho wrongly assumed the former ONE champion had passed away. Addressing the situation, Borralho wrote,

“Guys I didn’t announce anything. I didn’t said: Ben Askren is dead. I just said RIP cause that’s what I would wish for anyone of the community if this happens. It was just a sincere feeling. Thanks God I was wrong and now I wish a speedy recovery for him and still praying for him.”

“With that being said… I want to apologize with his family and himself. I’m glad it was all a misunderstanding situation.”

For now, Ben Askren is preparing for a lung transplant. We continue to keep him and his family in our prayers, hoping for strength and full recovery. As more updates come in, we’ll keep you posted — stay tuned