“He’s Not Interesting”: Right-Wing Political Activist Goes Scorched Earth on Joe Rogan’s Claim to Fame

Joe Rogan has spent years in the safest seat in modern media, where he can say practically anything, bring on anyone, and yet be accepted as the voice of the people. That “everyman genius” persona has endured cancellations, controversies, and several think pieces because his audience does more than just watch the show. They defend it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But now and again, someone in his own extended ecosystem says the quiet part out loud. Not with a gentle critique or respectful dissent, but with a flamethrower. And this time, it was Ann Coulter, who simply glanced at Rogan’s whole legend and shrugged, as if she couldn’t believe anyone ever bought it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ann Coulter says Joe Rogan’s fame is built on guests, not talent

Ann Coulter didn’t simply disagree with the JRE host. She questioned why people saw Joe Rogan as a cultural heavyweight in the first place. While reacting to one of his videos, she stated that she is “horrified” at how badly people desire a hero figure, so they will grasp onto the UFC commentator and elevate him to something more than he is.

Then she went right for the throat. Without hesitation, she said on the PBD podcast, “I’ve always thought Joe Rogan is a m—-.” And she did not stop there. Coulter described Rogan’s attraction as accidental, as if he isn’t the reason the show works but rather the man who happened to arrive first and put together a machine around it.

She added, “I mean, his claim to fame is he was first, so he gets interesting interviewees. But it’s the people he’s talking to who are interesting; he’s not interesting.” Patrick Bet- David tried to argue that saying Joe Rogan isn’t interesting is like poking a bear; however, Coulter didn’t even consider it. Instead, she chose to cut him off with a simple “No.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Bildnummer: 11010800 Datum: 20.07.2012 Copyright: imago/ZUMA Press

July 20, 2012 – Calgary, Alberta, Canada – JOE ROGAN hosts the UFC 149 weigh in at Scotiabank Saddledome on July 20, 2012 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada UFC 2012 – Faber vs Barao Weigh Ins PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAl10; Kampfsport Pressetermin Wiegetermin UFC Ultimate Fighting MMA Mixed Martial Arts xdp x0x 2012 hoch

Image number 11010800 date 20 07 2012 Copyright imago Zuma Press July 20 2012 Calgary Alberta Canada Joe Rogan Hosts The UFC 149 Weigh in AT Scotiabank Saddledome ON July 20 2012 in Calgary Alberta Canada UFC 2012 Faber vs Weigh ins PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Martial arts Press call Weighing date UFC Ultimate Fighting MMA Mixed Martial Arts x0x 2012 vertical

What made it sting wasn’t just the insult; it was how casually she said it. Ann Coulter spoke as if everyone knew that Rogan was overrated. She didn’t stop at criticizing him either. She basically suggested that if young guys want a “masculine podcast,” they should listen to this show instead, implying that the JRE host is simply the popular default and not the best option.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And while Rogan might blow it off like he normally does by laughing it off, moving on, or bringing in another guest, and let the numbers speak for themselves. However, Coulter’s outburst backfired because it targeted the one thing his brand is based on: the idea that he is the main attraction. However, not everyone agrees with this opinion.

Hollywood star defends Joe Rogan from legacy media resentment and snub

Ann Coulter’s rant simply fueled the wider debate around Joe Rogan: the divide between those who think he’s overrated and others who think he’s the most disruptive force in modern media history. The controversy resurfaced after the Golden Globes opened the door for podcasts but failed to recognize the podcast everyone associates with real influence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The omission did not feel like an accident. It felt like a calculated snub. That is exactly what Mike Perry pointed out on his podcast. He questioned how an awards body could create a podcast category while excluding the biggest brand in the industry. “The Golden Globes wouldn’t put Rogan on the list, why?” he asked.

Comedian and actor Bryan Callen answered without hesitation. “Of course they wouldn’t,” he said, describing it as old-school gatekeeping—not about quality or reach, but rather discomfort with what Rogan represents. Callen’s main argument wasn’t even political. He stated that Joe Rogan’s power stems from the fact that he is an ordinary guy asking questions in public, making “serious” topics feel accessible.

He even provided examples of ordinary people, such as welders in the north of England, listening to podcasts on ancient Egypt or astrophysics as proof of how the JRE host helped normalize curiosity outside elite circles. And, while award shows might pretend he doesn’t exist, the numbers continue to embarrass them: The Joe Rogan Experience remained Spotify’s most popular podcast in 2025 for the sixth consecutive year.