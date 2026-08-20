“He’s Replaceable”: PFL Chairman Faces Backlash Over Usman Nurmagomedov Claim Amid UFC Links

Usman Nurmagomedov has quickly become one of the most sought-after free agents in MMA, but PFL CEO John Martin believes the promotion still has a chance to retain its lightweight champion. The Dagestani fighter completed his PFL contract on July 31, defeating Archie Colgan in the first round to defend his lightweight title for the second time.

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Since then, the UFC has openly expressed interest in the 28-year-old, fueling speculations that a transfer to the Octagon is imminent. However, the PFL CEO has now refuted claims that the UFC had already made an offer to Nurmagomedov, explaining that the PFL is still in an exclusive negotiating period, though there is no denying that the decision will ultimately belong to Nurmagomedov.

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“There is so much misinformation,” Martin told Ariel Helwani. “The UFC has not given him an offer. They’re not legally allowed to. We have an exclusive negotiating period. We’re putting together an offer, and we’re going to sit down and talk with them. I think our offer will be competitive.

“It’s really up to him. We would love to have him. We would love to keep him. There’s still enough competition in the PFL, and we’ll be getting in more and more fighters into where we can keep him competitively challenged over the next several years.”

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Martin also mentioned that he had long believed Usman Nurmagomedov was one of the world’s greatest lightweights long before the UFC’s recent interest. And, while he believes Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s cousin is an exceptional talent, the PFL will be able to move forward even if its champion decides to leave the promotion despite it now merging with Jake Paul‘s MVP MMA and giving him the challenge he seeks.

“I started saying a year ago, ‘This guy is one of the best lightweights in the world,’ and I think people were almost mocking me,” he admitted. “The original speculation was that he wouldn’t even be top 15 in the UFC. Well, then you’re not watching what I’m watching, and I’m not being overly biased.

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“Now, I find it kind of ironic that he is being paraded around like he’s the salvation of mixed martial arts. I mean, he’s a terrific talent, and we would love to keep him and work with him. We’d love for him to be a meaningful part of our promotion. If he chooses that, [if] that’s not the path he wants to take, then we have a lot of great fighters here, and it’s a dynamic ecosystem.”

This suggests that Martin is hoping Usman resigns with the PFL. However, he also believes that they have plenty of other fighters who can take up the mantle if the lightweight champion chooses to move on to greener pastures.

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It is worth noting that UFC CEO Dana White has openly stated that the company is interested in adding him to its lightweight roster. While he didn’t reveal too much, the head honcho did smile when he replied to Oscar Willis’ question about being interested in signing the free agent with a simple “Sure.”

To add fuel to the flame, he then used social media to react to a video of the interaction with a smiling emoji. So, there is no surprise that the UFC boss wants Khabib’s cousin on his roster.

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Add to this the fact that he was seen throughout the promotional material during UFC 330 fight week, even receiving an on-screen spotlight during the broadcast, which only confirms that the biggest MMA promotion in the world is all set to bring Usman Nurmagomedov to the Octagon.

But if you ask John Martin, it’s all a strategy.

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“That was all staged,” he said. “That was all bulls—. I mean, come on. To parade him around, put him on the screen. I laugh at all of this. It’s all kinds of fun and games and funny. I’m up for all of this. It’s fun. It’s a part of the sport.”

Well, it seems like the CEO is literally seeing this situation as no big deal, but this very attitude is rubbing the MMA world the wrong way, especially given the fact that Martin casually mentioned other ‘great fighters’ can replace Nurmagomedov once he’s gone.

Given the Dagestani’s status as the promotion’s reigning lightweight champion and one of its biggest stars, those comments have not gone down particularly well with fans.

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Fans question PFL CEO’s approach to Usman Nurmagomedov negotiations

Many fans took to social media to question John Martin’s comments, with some believing the PFL CEO’s willingness to discuss moving on from Usman Nurmagomedov could actually encourage the champion to leave.

“I wouldn’t blame Usman for leaving; look how John speaks on him, basically saying he’s replaceable,” one fan wrote. Another was far less impressed with Martin’s assessment, simply stating, “This dudes as casual as it gets.”

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A third fan questioned Martin’s knowledge of the situation, writing, “This guy has no idea what he is talking about.”

Others focused specifically on the idea that losing Usman Nurmagomedov would not represent a major blow to the promotion. “This guy really said losing their best fighter wouldn’t be a big blow,” one fan wrote.

The PFL’s negotiating strategy also came under scrutiny, with one fan sarcastically suggesting that the promotion could drag out its exclusive window before making its best offer.

“How is there not already an offer? They knew his last fight was coming and he’s literally their only superstar. What an absolute joke this company was and still is,” another fan complained.

Some fans argued that Nurmagomedov should leave if he wants to establish himself as the best lightweight in the world: “If you’re serious about wanting to be recognized as the best in the world, you sign for the UFC. What’s he gonna do staying with the PFL/MVP?” one commenter asked.

Another appeared convinced that the champion’s PFL run was already coming to an end: “He’s gone; they’ll have to accept that. There’s literally nothing left for him in that organization anymore.”

Well, if John Martin is to be believed, it seems like with the PFL’s exclusive negotiating period still active, Usman Nurmagomedov’s next move will remain one of the biggest unresolved questions in MMA for quite a while now.