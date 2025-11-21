Dan Hooker’s Tattoo Collection Explained: From Samurai Helmet to Ta Moko & “Death Drive” Ink

When a fighter like Dan Hooker walks to the Octagon, you don’t just see a top-six UFC lightweight preparing for another war, you see a canvas of symbols carved into skin. Sometimes, it’s not just the fighters’ skills that determine their success, but how well they intimidate their opponents that ensures their victory. And Hooker is all out to intimidate the ones standing against him with his tattoos.

With some inks shouting about his injuries and some talking about his responsibilities, Hooker has painted himself with some strong and significant tattoos. Especially, the Ta Moko on his legs which took about 6 whole days to complete. Now, as ‘The Hangman’ gets ready for his UFC Qatar main event against Arman Tsarukyan, fans are once again asking: What do all those tattoos actually mean? Let’s piece together the story behind every inked decision — from the traditional Ta Moko to the skulls, axes, and the bold “death drive” ink across his abdomen.

Dan Hooker’s Chest Tattoo: Skull With Daggers & Axes Symbolism

Thinking that just one tattoo on his back didn’t look good, Hooker went on to balance it out with a couple of more inks on his chest and abdomen. The one on his chest is a human skull that has been impaled by 3 daggers and 4 axes. Surprisingly, the New Zealand star received quite a bit of backlash because of it.

Talking to ‘The Mac Life’, Hooker once said, “I just had to get it to a point where it looks like how I wanted it to look. I was never just gonna get one tattoo and then [dip]. It’s art, man. It’s a piece of art. So, you gotta have a look like the picture. Everyone can see the picture, I can see where it’s going.” But if the chest tattoo is raw aggression, the next one is tradition, identity, and history.

What Is Ta Moko? Dan Hooker’s Traditional Maori Leg Tattoo Meaning

One of the most prominent tattoos on ‘The Hangman’s limbs is the one on his legs. Extending from his feet and going to his knees, Hooker gained a boatload of attention for the traditional Maori tribal Ta Moko tattoo. The Ta Moko serves as a reminder to the people about the responsibilities they have shouldered in their lives. For the Maori people, getting a Ta Moko tattooed is a pretty huge moment of pride and honor.

If you think that’s the only tattoo on Hooker’s limbs, be ready to be surprised. As he said in January 2024, “It pi—es you off when you get like, ‘I got 1 leg done’ and I was like, ‘that looks stupid’— I have to obviously do the next one. Then, do my arm and I was like, well, obviously I have to do my other arm.”

That’s exactly what he did when he put on a tattoo on each of his arms. On the left side, there is a skeletal figure posing with its hands up high, drawn on his forearm. His left arm is inked with a veiled skeleton having a crown of thorns on its head. And the tattoo on his right arm? It’s probably a reminder of his injury and recovery. He did say that it was “just a scratch”, didn’t he?

Dan Hooker’s “Death Drive” Abdomen Tattoo & Controversial Body Art

The one on his abdomen received even more dislikes. The tattoo on Dan Hooker’s abdomen reads ‘death drive’. Needless to say, the text serves to show how strong of a fighter he is. But many of the fight fans didn’t like the alphabet crowded with designs.

Yet, this piece is a reflection of Hooker’s fighting spirit, the willingness to walk toward risk rather than away from it. Whether fans love it or hate it, it represents exactly who he is as a competitor. But before all these tattoos, Dan Hooker had one design that started it all, a symbol of discipline, warfare, and pride.

Samurai Helmet & Lion Crest: Dan Hooker’s First Tattoo Significance

The tattoo of a samurai helmet, or kabuto, with a lion in the crest, was the very first tattoo that Hooker inked on his body. The design indeed looks like it was inspired by Alexander Volkov’s samurai helmet tattoo. But what is the significance of a kabuto? Well, samurais are considered to be some of the fiercest warriors in history. Known for their ruthlessness and immense pride, every single martial artist has respect for these Japanese warriors.

A tattoo of the samurai’s helmet might represent a strong defense and a tactical approach to fights. On the other hand, the lion in the helmet’s crest might stand for the fierce warrior’s spirit and represent Hooker’s strength and courage in the arena. Hooker was never shy of showing off the artwork on his body.

Taking to Instagram and sharing his first tattoo, the ‘Hangman’ wrote, “If I’ve ever punched or pi–ed you off before I’m sure you will enjoy watching me get tattooed for this long.”

But do you know how the lightweight mixed martial artist was hooked to painting himself in the body inks? It was July 2023 and Hooker was fresh out of his victory against Jalin Turner at UFC 290. However, his return flight to New Zealand was canceled because of a storm.

Hence, he had to redirect himself to the Gold Coast. There, he had a friend who asked the ‘Hangman’ to call him up if he needed anything. And just like that, Hooker opted to get a tattoo done. He further claimed that getting a tattoo was a “complete complete impulse decision.“ So, from the Ta Moko that honors his Maori roots to the samurai helmet that marks the beginning of his inked story, every tattoo adds another layer to “The Hangman’s” persona.