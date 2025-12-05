Hilarious Khabib Nurmagomedov–Tony Ferguson Phone Call Sparks Fight Demand

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson have once again accomplished the impossible: they broke the internet without even entering a cage. A resurfaced recording of their UFC 209 conference call, which included one of the most chaotic back-and-forths in MMA history, has gone viral after ‘The Eagle’ shared it on social media, re-engaging fans in a feud that never received the resolution it deserved.

The energy felt exactly like 2017: ‘The Eagle’ mocking Ferguson’s interim belt, ‘El Cucuy’ clapping back mid-workout, and everyone wondering what that bout would have looked like. The time only made nostalgia hit harder. Ferguson just ended his eight-fight losing streak in Misfits Boxing, Nurmagomedov has been retired but omnipresent in MMA conversation, and suddenly the old rivals were trending again — not for anything new, but for a feud that refuses to die.

Fans demand Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson to be booked

The moment MMA Twitter heard Khabib Nurmagomedov say in the clip he uploaded on X, “You have a fake belt, Tony,” the comment section exploded. “I hope you two have a grappling match or something,” one fan asked. “Make this fight — you guys can still do it.” Even the dreamers stepped up: “Tony Khabib in 2025 🥹🥹🥹.” For a rivalry cursed five times over, fans were no longer asking, but begging Dana White to book the fight.

But just as many fans were confused as they were hopeful. “How did these two end up in a phone call?” a user asked, echoing a universal sentiment. Another added, “It’s like they know each other from a long time ago XD.” The questions only got funnier: “Million-dollar question: how did these guys end up calling?” The chaotic, unexplainable intensity of the video really drew everyone back in.

Others took the opportunity to relive past allegiances. Khabib Nurmagomedov supporters had some fun: “I always come back to Khabib destroying this clown lol,” commented one, while another chuckled, “🤣 Khabib is a bully now.” But Tony’s supporters retaliated just as hard: “Come on now, you ran from Tony Ferguson,” one said, followed by the merciless, “Leave Tony alone bro, you ducked him 5x.”

The rivalry still divides the fanbase down the middle: no titles, no rankings, just pure emotion. Meanwhile, the barbs from the call just added fuel to the fire. Tony Ferguson‘s response to the entire conversation, “I can’t even hear you, I’m working out right now,” remains one of the best unintentional trash-talk lines ever.

And Nurmagomedov’s response, offering to get him a Reebok contract and asking for his shoe size, stands unrivaled in pettiness. “I can ask Reebok to give you a contract if you want, they make very good shoes I can order for you. What size are you so I can order for you?” the Dagestani laughed. With all this going viral again, it only reminded everyone that this was the greatest fight that never was.

Five cancellations, years of anticipation, legacies built around a showdown that fate refused to allow. Reality says the fight is long gone. But MMA fans are not grounded in reality. They live in a world of possibilities, emotional what-ifs, and never-ending rivalry. And giving them further hope is ‘El Cucuy.’

Ferguson reveals plans for an MMA comeback against Nurmagomedov

As the rivalry resurfaced online, several fans were unaware that Tony Ferguson had already left the door open by stating a few days ago that he was not done with MMA. Before the phone-call chaos went viral, ‘El Cucuy’ stated clearly that he would only return for two names: Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov. No tune-ups or experiments; only the fights that have followed him for a decade.

“You put me up against Khabib at the White House, and I guarantee you’re going to have fireworks,” he told Helen Yee, calling it Khabib–Tony, round six. The former UFC fighter knows the window is still open, and he’s trying to get through it before anyone else. And the timing couldn’t have been any stranger.

Tony Ferguson ended his eight-bout losing streak by knocking out Salt Papi, becoming the MFB middleweight champion, and has already been scheduled for another fight in December. Despite all of this, the only thing he truly desires is the fight that fate robbed him of five times. The UFC 209 call has gone viral again, with fans begging for it and ‘El Cucuy’ freely volunteering. If Dana White wants something wild for June… Ferguson just gave him the most cursed and unfinished rivalry in UFC history.