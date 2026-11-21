Dom Mar Fan entered UFC Qatar with plenty to prove after suffering a loss in his UFC debut. A win over Nikolas Motta was important for the New Zealander’s momentum, but the fight quickly became about something else entirely. By the final bell, the Brazilian’s face was covered in blood, his eyes badly swollen, and his ability to keep absorbing punishment had left Mar Fan stunned.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Despite landing some of his cleanest and hardest shots, Mar Fan could never quite tell how much damage he was actually doing. Motta simply refused to show it. The only obvious proof was written all over his opponent’s face.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hit him with some pretty phenomenal big shots, and um, he was just wearing them. So all credit to him. That guy is a machine. Like… iron, right? That dude is f—– made of iron,” Mar Fan said in his post-fight backstage interview. “He’s very tough. I was having a ball with seeing how much blood was on his face.

“That was a good reminder because if it wasn’t for the blood, I could have easily been fooled into thinking that my shots weren’t doing a lot. But, you know, his body language made it seem like he was all good, but his face wouldn’t lie to me, man. And I could see the damage welling up on his face, and I knew I was doing a good job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Bildnummer: 08956147 Datum: 05.11.2011 Copyright: imago/Action Plus 05.11.2011 Birmingham, England. Wide view of the Octagon as Rob Broughton (ENG) (black shorts) fights Philip De Fries (ENG) (blue shorts) in a Heavyweight bout on the Undercard during UFC 138: Leben vs. Munoz at the LG Arena. De Fries defeated Broughton via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). xRoganxThomsonx PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ActionPlus11219004; Kampfsport MMA Mixed Martial Arts UFC Ultimate Fighting Championship Sportstätte Totale Ring Oktagon x0x xsk 2011 quer Aufmacher premiumd Halle Image number 08956147 date 05 11 2011 Copyright imago Action Plus 05 11 2011 Birmingham England Wide View of The Octagon AS Rob Broughton tight Black Shorts Fights Philip de Fries tight Blue Shorts in A Heavyweight Bout ON The undercard during UFC 138 Life vs Munoz AT The LG Arena de Fries defeated Broughton via unanimous decision 29 28 29 28 29 28 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Martial arts MMA Mixed Martial Arts UFC Ultimate Fighting Championship venues long shot Ring Octagon x0x xsk 2011 horizontal Highlight premiumd Hall

The damage on Motta’s face became more apparent with every passing minute. Dom Mar Fan repeatedly landed his biggest strikes, opening cuts around his opponent’s face and leaving both eyes badly swollen as blood streamed down his features. At one point, the punishment had become so severe that it was hard not to wonder how much longer ‘Iron’ could remain in the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Nikolas Motta simply refused to break tonight at UFC Qatar. After ‘Street Buddha’ dragged him to the canvas in the second round and unloaded with ground-and-pound, the Brazilian fired back with a knockdown of his own. Mar Fan was forced to lean on his grappling to weather the danger before the two fighters returned to trading heavy shots on the feet.

The punishment only continued to pile up on Motta as Mar Fan found his mark with more heavy shots. By the time the final bell sounded, the 33-year-old was left with cuts around his eyelids, badly swollen eyes, and a face drenched in blood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dom Mar Fan, meanwhile, had done enough to walk away with a unanimous decision victory, with the judges scoring it 30-26, 30-26, and 29-27.

Nikolas Motta entered the fight at UFC Qatar with a 15-6 professional record, including three wins, three losses, and one no contest inside the promotion. The 33-year-old was also making his return after a lengthy layoff following his previous defeat, which left him with two jaw fractures that required surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, after absorbing another brutal beating against ‘Street Buddha,’ Motta could be facing yet another extended spell on the sidelines.

Dom Mar Fan credits the City Kickboxing move for his turnaround

The win was a much-needed reset for Dom Mar Fan after he dropped his official UFC debut to Kody Steele. Instead of simply sticking with the same formula and hoping for a different result, the New Zealander decided it was time for a change. That meant leaving his previous gym and making the move to City Kickboxing in Auckland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have actually moved gyms… to City Kickboxing in Auckland, which has been a really big move,” Mar Fan explained ahead of his fight. “It’s been really, really productive.”

‘Street Buddha’ made the move alongside close friend Tom Nolan, who had also recently picked up a main-event win before making the switch to City Kickboxing. The two fighters felt they needed a fresh environment, with more structure and direction behind their preparation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I just kind of decided I needed something different in my career at that point. Tom [Nolan has] also made the move over there,” he continued. “And we both kind of decided we needed a little bit more direction and structure behind our training.”

The changes were evident against Nikolas Motta. While Dom Mar Fan always believed he had the ability to take opponents down, the new approach gave him greater confidence in putting all of his skills together.

“Like took him down—that’s something I’ve always known I could do. I’m good at timing takedowns on people, and I’m good at taking them,” he said in the post-fight backstage interview. “Man, when I was able to just keep it super long and do some significant damage from there, that’s when I was like, oh dude, like I’ve completely changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now I feel like, man, I can absolutely keep it long, and I do absolutely feel like I can finish the fight with striking.”

With his UFC record back on track, ‘Street Buddha’ does not appear eager to rush into his next fight.

“I like the idea of like waiting a little bit longer before I book my next fight. Look, if something comes up, I could definitely be tempted into it. I’ll have to talk to my coaches,” he said.

For now, Mar Fan can enjoy a much-needed victory and the momentum that comes with it, while Nikolas Motta is left to recover from a fight that left its mark in more ways than one.