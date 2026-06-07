Historic UFC White House Event at Risk as Alarming Weather Forecast Emerges

For months, UFC fans have been fixated on one unpredictable opponent: the weather. With the promotion’s biggest spectacle ever headed to the White House South Lawn next weekend, the forecast has taken center stage. And according to a new report, the worst-case scenario may be brewing, potentially postponing the historic UFC Freedom 250 card.

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“Current weather forecasts show a 65% chance of rain,” Championship Rounds posted on X. “And a 39% chance of thunderstorms during the UFC White House event on June 14 😬.”

They also attached a screenshot of the forecast from AccuWeather, which showed a detailed analysis of June 14th weather conditions. It showed a predicted hot, humid, and potentially stormy day. Temperatures are expected to reach 92°F, but it will feel closer to 97°F due to humidity. The morning should feature thin cloud cover before skies become mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

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It predicts a couple of thunderstorms, with a 64% chance of precipitation and a 38% chance of thunderstorms. While the total rainfall forecast is relatively light, the combination of heat, humidity, and storm potential could create uncomfortable conditions for any outdoor event. The weather remains unsettled into the evening, with temperatures only dropping to 71°F and humidity staying high.

Forecasters expect one or two evening thunderstorms, along with mostly cloudy skies. The 65% chance of precipitation and 39% chance of thunderstorms indicate that rain is slightly more likely at night than during the day. Although the expected rainfall amounts are modest, the presence of thunderstorms means localized downpours, lightning delays, and disruptions are possible.

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For an outdoor event like the UFC Freedom 250, this prediction is a legitimate cause for concern. Per Dana White, even if it rains, the event would not stop. The only thing that could stop the fight is lightning, which accompanies thunderstorms. Safe to say, it’s not looking good for the historic event. But White has also claimed that they are working with the military for forecasts, so perhaps they can get a more accurate prediction.

From last year’s weather data during June, the weather in Washington, D.C. had a mix of sunny days, cloudy days, rain and thunderstorms. So, there’s a good chance weather conditions may not favor the event on the day of the fight. For the fighters on the card, like Sean O’Malley—he has claimed that he would be willing to push through weather conditions for his fight.

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Meanwhile, Michael Chandler has been getting acclimated to fighting in the heat and surrounded by bugs after Dana White pointed out the insect problem. It’s currently unclear what the UFC plans to do if postponement becomes inevitable. Most likely, another date for the event will be chosen. While similar events in MMA are hard to come by, the September 1926 fight between Jack Dempsey and Gene Tunney was affected by rain.

The March 2018 fight between Scott Quigg and Oscar Valdez also saw rain. In any case, as the fate of the event has come under risk, President Donald Trump appears to be contemplating something else.

Donald Trump claims he may never remove the UFC setup from White House Lawn

Speaking in a video posted to his TikTok account, Trump compared the structure to the Eiffel Tower, which was originally intended to be temporary.

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“People don’t know that in Paris, France, the Eiffel Tower, 1889 it was built. It was supposed to be taken down immediately after the world’s fair,” Trump said. “Then they said, ‘You know we sort of like it, let’s leave it up a little bit longer.’”

And of course, he drew a comparison with the upcoming White House event, even though the weather is threatening to postpone the event, because of which the structure was put there in the first place.

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“We’re building something in front of the White House that’s quite attractive to a lot of people. It’s going to have the big UFC fight on 14 June, and I’m looking at it, and maybe we’ll never ever take it down.”

The event is supposed to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, but Donald Trump appears to think it’s a birthday gift as he turns 80 on the same day.

What do you think the fate of the event will be? Will it happen? Will the UFC be forced to postpone?