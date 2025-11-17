“Holy Look at That”- Joe Rogan & UFC Icon Couldn’t Hide Their Excitement Over Special Gesture From New York Restaurant

Islam Makhachev’s first appearance at 170 pounds for the welterweight title quickly became one of the most chaotic nights ever seen at Madison Square Garden. Things reached a peak when Dillon Danis sparked a wild brawl involving members of Team Khabib, including Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Magomed Zaynukov. On top of that, with rapid-fire finishes on the undercard and constant drama inside the arena, the sold-out crowd of 20,664 barely had a moment to breathe.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As the promotion returned to New York for the 12th time, it pushed everyone to their limits, from the UFC commentator Joe Rogan to veteran announcer Bruce Buffer, who had to endure the nonstop turmoil. Still, in the middle of all the disorder, a New York-based restaurant stepped in with a standout gesture. Their special treat for the UFC team quickly went viral, becoming one of the night’s most heartwarming and widely shared moments, and offering a rare bit of comfort on a night defined by chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bruce Buffer and Joe Rogan share their delight over a New York restaurant “treat” at UFC 322

New York City may be famous for finance, media, and entertainment, but its food scene is equally remarkable. Among other things, Giovanni’s Italian Deli in White Plains has quickly earned a special place in the hearts and stomachs of fans. In fact, at UFC 322, the deli sent a massive sandwich to the UFC teams, and it quickly became a highlight when Joe Rogan shared a clip on social media. His unfiltered reaction captured the excitement as he opened the package.

For instance, you can hear him saying, “This is the world famous. This is Godfather Giovanni’s Italian in White Plains,” which he called one of the “reasons” for him to visit New York. Inside the package, there was a special sandwich from Giovanni’s Italian Deli, also named after Joe Rogan.

Sampling it, Rogan exclaimed, “I haven’t seen this one before. This is literally called the Joe Rogan again.” The fresh ingredients clearly amazed him, from vegetables to meats, “Look at this. Look at that. Down there. Oh, my God. What is everything? I think it looks like eggplant, chicken cutlets, holy mozzarella, and sundried peppers. Holy. Look at.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Meanwhile, Bruce Buffer was also on hand, snapping a photo of the sandwich for Joe Rogan’s Instagram post. He, too, shared his excitement, writing, “What a treat this was to behold before the show. I couldn’t wait to devour a big piece of this delicious sandwich after the show was over.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Of course, everyone knows that the UFC commentator loves food. However, his passion for Giovanni’s Italian Deli goes well beyond the ordinary. In fact, it is in his blood. As many may not know, the JRE host is part Irish and part Italian, which helps explain why Italian cuisine attracts him the most.

Since then, Giovanni’s Italian Deli has built a stellar reputation. The restaurant draws crowds from all over Secaucus, who are eager to get a taste of its fresh, homemade mozzarella, high-quality meats, and freshly baked bread. Even more, the generous portion sizes stand out for someone like Joe Rogan, who frequently visits New York just to indulge and break his diet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I go to New York, I am breaking my diet,” Rogan admits to his food weakness

Joe Rogan’s love for Italian food goes far beyond just pasta and pizza. The menu at Giovanni’s Italian Deli is so irresistible that even Rogan sometimes struggles to resist it. Earlier this year, the deli’s owner shared a video on Instagram featuring a clip from the JRE podcast in which Rogan praised Giovanni’s on his show. In the video, the owner highlights the podcaster’s visits to New York and reveals what he usually orders—three sandwiches, including one named the Joe Rogan Sandwich.

Whenever he’s in New York, it’s all about the sandwiches from Giovanni’s. In episode #1255 of the JRE, Joe Rogan said, “I do it like in sprints because I’m Italian. And Italians love pizza and pasta. I love that s. If I go to New York, I’m breaking my diet. I’m gonna get sandwiches from my man, Giovani’s Deli. I’m gonna eat Italian food… I need it. Every now and then, I just wanna have it, just for the [makes satisfied noise].”

With the UFC expected to return to New York next year, have fans had a chance to try Joe Rogan’s go-to deli yet? Let us know your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.