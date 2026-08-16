“Horrible Call”: Fans Lash Out at Joe Rogan for Wrong Call as Mackenzie Dern Beats Gillian Robertson at UFC 330

Mackenzie Dern successfully defended her UFC strawweight title at UFC 330, defeating Gillian Robertson by unanimous decision after five competitive rounds. However, while Dern ultimately walked away with her belt, one moment from the opening round became a major talking point among fans.

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Dern entered the co-main event looking to showcase the improved striking that has helped transform her into a UFC champion.

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From the opening bell, the Brazilian-American mixed martial artist scored well by landing a couple of straight punches mixed with leg kicks, all finding their mark. Soon after, the fight hit the mat, where the strawweight champion truly shined. Dern spent some time in top position, landing several shots before eventually taking the back and applying a tight rear-naked choke in the final minute of the first round, or at least it seemed that way.

Watching the submission attempt, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier both thought Mackenzie Dern was about to finish her opponent in the opening round. But the camera angle then provided a much clearer look at the sequence, revealing that Dern’s choke was actually under Robertson’s chin and not properly across her neck. Because of that, Robertson survived the opening round without tapping, and the fight stretched all the way to the final bell at the end of the fifth round, with Dern retaining her belt after winning four of the five rounds.

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But despite the champion’s victory, some fans remained focused on Joe Rogan’s incorrect call of her choke attempt in the first round. They didn’t mince their words while calling out the UFC’s longtime commentator for his mistake.

They wrote –

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Joe rogan horrible call, saying its over then she lasts the round and he says nothing after, smb please check his horrible calls

Joe Rogan is so bad at calling fights. Not as bad as his comedy but still ass

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joe rogan needs to stfu

Joe Rogan just said it’s over, and it’s not 🤣 #UFC

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Joe Rogan ‘that’s it, it’s a wrap it’s over’ Fighter survives and pops out of submission .. Every. Single. Time 😭