Hospitalized Ben Askren Mocks Kamaru Usman as Forgotten UFC Dig Resurfaces

Ben Askren’s history with Kamaru Usman dates back to their days at the Olympic Training Center in the early 2010s. At the time, Usman had just wrapped up his NCAA Division II national title run, while Askren was transitioning out of his Olympic wrestling career and into MMA. Though there wasn’t any known animosity between them back then, the image of “Marty from Nebraska,” Usman’s old wrestling nickname has stuck with Askren. And it’s this version of Usman that still remains etched in his memory, shaping how he views the former welterweight champion today.

In case you don’t remember, Askren, who trained alongside Kamaru Usman in their earlier days, used the nickname “Marty from Nebraska” to playfully tease him. However, Usman didn’t take it lightly, viewing the name as disrespectful. Fast forward to last year, as Usman was preparing for a UFC comeback after three consecutive losses and still believed he could compete with the elite at welterweight, Askren, despite their long-standing bittersweet relationship, suggested that Belal Muhammad’s trash talk was simply a tactic to bait “Nigerian Nightmare” into an easier title defense.

While the Muhammad fight never materialized, Kamaru Usman eventually made his return and secured a unanimous decision win over Joaquin Buckley, marking his first appearance in over a year. Following Ben Askren’s health scare, Usman initially chose not to publicly comment on his condition. However, it appears their frenemy dynamic has recently resurfaced, as a hospitalized Ben Askren took a playful jab at his old rival, reigniting the banter between two of the welterweight division’s most recognizable names.

A few hours ago, Ben Askren took to Instagram and X to share a lighthearted anecdote: “Had an old friend come visit me at the hospital and he brought up Marty from Nebraska and I said you can’t call him Marty anymore bc he will get pissed. My buddy was flabbergasted!” That nickname, first used by Askren during their early training days, led to a heated exchange between the two at the UFC 235 press conference, where Askren claimed Usman tried to confront him backstage over it. While the full extent of that incident remains unclear, it’s evident the name struck a nerve. But now, with Usman at 38 and Askren at 41, one can only hope any lingering animosity has faded, and yes, it seems they’re on good terms now.

Shortly after Askren’s post, Kamaru Usman responded on X, writing, “@Benaskren, happy you’re doing well my man. One day at a time you’ll be back 🙏🏿.” The message, coming from someone Askren once described as a “normal cool dude,” was both surprising and heartwarming for fans. But while the exchange hinted at a softening between the two, one question still lingers: how much is Ben Askren truly recovering from his double lung transplant following a severe battle with pneumonia?

Will Ben Askren be on medication for life?

Just when the fighting community breathed a sigh of relief, thinking Ben Askren was finally out of danger and on the road to recovery, a new concern emerged. During his first follow-up visit after being discharged, doctors discovered another infection in his chest. As a result, Askren had to be hospitalized again and placed on ongoing antibiotic therapy. Amid this setback, renowned physician Dr. Mikhail Oskarovich Varshavsk offered new insights into Askren’s post-operative care.

Appearing recently on The Ariel Helwani Show, Dr. Mike addressed the situation after Helwani voiced his deep concern for the former MMA champion. Reflecting on Askren’s recent health scare, Helwani noted how “dramatically different” Askren appeared compared to his pre-crisis self. But Helwani’s bigger question was, “What can life be like for him now with a double lung transplant?”

Dr. Mike pointed to graft-versus-host complications as the primary issue. To prevent the body from rejecting transplanted organs, patients are typically prescribed immunosuppressants. While these drugs help avoid graft rejection, they weaken the immune system, leaving patients vulnerable to infections. “I mean, it’s gonna be a drastically different life than before,” Dr. Mike said. “He’s gonna be on medications likely for the rest of his life.”

He added, “I’m not his doctor, so I don’t know his exact condition, but when you’re taking certain medications after a transplant, it usually is to calm your immune system to prevent it from rejecting the transplanted organ. When you do that, you can open yourself up to opportunistic and other infections. So, you can be more likely at a higher risk to develop an infection.” Still, fans remain hopeful that this is just a temporary setback. After all, Askren has already overcome a collapsed lung and made it out of the hospital after a grueling 59-day stay. That said, will Ben Askren ever be able to fight again once he fully recovers? What do you think?