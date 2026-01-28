Hospitalized Paddy Pimblett Breaks Silence as Wife Reveals Brutal UFC 324 Aftermath Photo

Paddy Pimblett got the oddsmakers’ nod to beat Justin Gaethje in the UFC 324 main event. However, ‘The Highlight’ brutalized the Liverpool star over a grueling 25-minute battle, scoring two knockdowns along the way. As the 37-year-old lightweight veteran soaked in the moment, holding the interim belt for the second time in his career, a battered ‘The Baddy’ was taken straight to the hospital, while he received a 30-day medical suspension from UFC. Now, for the first time since the fight, Pimblett broke the silence.

Although it initially looked like Pimblett might spend a considerable amount of time in the hospital, doctors released the English lightweight fairly quickly after he went to war in the first Paramount+ CBS headliner. Fans soon spotted the Scouser enjoying himself at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World in Las Vegas. From there, his wife, Laura, shared a photo on Instagram that revealed the brutal aftermath of his UFC 324 clash with Justin Gaethje.

Paddy Pimblett speaks out following UFC 324 defeat against Justin Gaethje

“Paddy Pimblett’s wife just posted photos from after the Justin Gaethje fight. Brutal,” popular social media account Happy Punch wrote on X, sharing the image that showed Paddy with a severely swollen face and black eyes from ‘The Highlight’s strikes. While fans saw the visible damage around his eyes, Pimblett’s spending time with his wife gave a wholesome touch.

As Happy Punch’s post gained traction, the venue later reposted the photo with the caption, “Welcome home, Paddy Pimblett,” despite him being in Las Vegas rather than England. Still, as ‘The Baddy’ appeared to be enjoying some quality time with his family, the Liverpudlian also took a moment to address his UFC 324 loss to Justin Gaethje.

“Hope everyone enjoyed my fight just as much as I did, want to thank everyone that came to support and everyone watching at home ❤️. I’m all good no injuries went into the fight feeling amazing had a great camp and an easy weight cut no excuses the better man won on the night @justin_gaethje congratulations brother it was an honour to share the cage with such a legend go get that undisputed title ur career deserves it 👊🏻,” the English superstar wrote on Instagram.

Pimblett had nothing but respect for the opponent who snapped his seven-fight winning streak and handed him the first loss of his career. Still, it is the kind of defeat that is bound to sting. With that in mind, the Scouser also made it clear he is already thinking about a future rematch with Gaethje.

“Hopefully we can run it back for the undisputed because I still know it’s in my destiny to win that gold! @ufc thank you for the opportunity yous all know I’ll be back for that belt in the near future”, Pimblett added in the post.

Now, as ‘The Baddy’ looks to bounce back from his first UFC loss, he will have to climb the ranks with some wins against top-ranked contenders. With that said, a prime contender is has called him out for a match next.

‘The Baddy’s next fight could be an anticipated grudge match

Paddy Pimblett often throws verbal shots at his opponents before the fight to get into their heads. However, while he showed a more respectful approach toward Justin Gaethje, his feud with Arman Tsarukyan continued to heat up. During the UFC pre-fight press conference, Pimblett revealed that he hates Arman Tsarukyan more than Manchester United, pushing their collision course to another level.

After Pimblett’s loss to Gaethje, the Armenian contender appeared to enjoy every moment as the Arizona native landed heavy shots. Watching the fight, the No. 1 lightweight contender came to the conclusion that Pimblett lacks technical skill and survives mainly on toughness.

“Gaethje, he’s good, but he got tired from the second round. He dropped him, and he couldn’t stop him because he’s tired from the first round – and Paddy Pimblett, he has zero MMA skills. He has a chin, and that’s it dot com… He has zero technique, to be honest. Oh, my God. I feel like everybody can beat him,” Tsarukyan said on The Ariel Helwani Show.

At the moment, Arman Tsarukyan clearly needs an opponent who can push him back into the title picture, especially after Dana White snubbed him despite his No. 1 ranking. With Pimblett coming off a loss, a grudge match between him and ‘Ahalkalakets’ could determine the next contender for the title, as Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje look set to fight for the undisputed lightweight title.

That said, with a lot happening in the stacked lightweight division, how do you see the lightweight division shaping up in the near future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.