Hospitalized Rose Namajunas Calls for Action Against Natalia Silva in Medical Update on Eye Surgery

Rose Namajunas walked into UFC 324 chasing momentum, but now, she is left dealing with a surgery that may change how the sport handles eye pokes going forward. The former strawweight champion’s loss to Natalia Silva was narrow on the scorecards, but the aftermath has been anything but.

Namajunas has revealed she underwent canalicular eye surgery, a procedure that requires a tube to be placed in the tear duct system for months. It’s not a minor inconvenience, and it’s forced a bigger conversation that’s been simmering in MMA for years: are eye pokes being taken seriously enough?

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Namajunas explained, “It’s a canalicular, or canaliculi repair surgery on my eye. Yeah, I’m doing good. I’m very frustrated. I’m upset because I got poked in the eye in the second round. Couldn’t see after that. And I’m now seeing from pictures that it was multiple times.”

‘Thug Rose’ said she stayed locked into the fight and pushed forward because she felt momentum building, even though the eye poke disrupted her. She acknowledged that accidents happen, but pointed out that she’s never poked an opponent in the eye herself, which is why the situation feels especially frustrating to her.

According to her, “So I, I feel like a point should be taken right away. You know, cause then people will be more cautious. People will be more careful and considerate of their fellow opponent”

The former champion further added that the injury is serious enough to require a tube in her eye and nose for the next three months. She won’t even be able to blow her nose during that time, which she admitted is going to make recovery extremely difficult.

There were no official stoppages or point deductions during the fight. The bout went the distance, with Silva winning a 29–28 unanimous decision in a competitive flyweight contest. That loss dropped Rose Namajunas to 3–3 since moving to 125 pounds. Yet, that wasn’t the only eye-poke that occurred that night.

Justin Gaethje accidentally poked Paddy Pimblett in the eye during their interim lightweight title bout. Referee Marc Goddard issued a warning that another eye poke would cost a point. Later, a second eye poke occured , but still, there were no consequences.

That’s why Rose Namajunas isn’t asking for retroactive punishment. She’s asking for a standard. Her call echoes something many fighters quietly agree with: accidental fouls still have consequences, and ignoring them doesn’t make the sport tougher, it makes it riskier. So, what’s next for ‘Thug Rose’ once she recovers from her surgery?

Rose Namajunas loses title opportunity as Natalia Silva gets pushed towards Valentina Shevchenko clash

Namajunas moved up to 125 pounds in 2023 with the sense that her résumé alone would keep her within arm’s reach of gold. So far, that theory hasn’t fully played out. She dropped her debut to Manon Fiorot, rebounded with two wins, then lost to Erin Blanchfield.

A strong victory over Miranda Maverick put her right back in the mix, again one win away. And again, she came up short, and that pattern is becoming harder to ignore.

‘Thug Rose’ looks competitive at flyweight. But against the very top of the division, the results haven’t tilted her way. Does that mean she’s out of the picture? Not necessarily. But it does mean the path forward is narrower.

In terms of matchmaking, one option stands out: Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso in Seattle on March 28. Whoever loses that fight makes sense for Namajunas next. It’s a meaningful matchup without immediately throwing her back into a title eliminator she may not be ready to revisit just yet.

Meanwhile, the title picture has already moved on. After the fight, Silva said, “That’s the fight I expect next,” referring to Valentina Shevchenko.

Dana White didn’t hesitate. When asked if a title shot had been promised, he answered simply, “Yes.” That confirmation matters. Regardless of controversy, Silva’s eighth straight UFC win has pushed her to the front of the line.

As Rose Namajunas works her way back physically and mentally, the flyweight division will continue to move forward without her. Whether she re-enters the title picture or recalibrates her place in it, one thing is clear: her experience at UFC 324 has added urgency to a long-overdue discussion about fighter safety and consistency in officiating, one that the promotion can no longer afford to brush aside.