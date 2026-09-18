How Central Asia’s Combat Sports Scene Is Evolving, and the Role Regional Tournaments Play

Central Asia has long been known for its strong combat sports tradition. Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan regularly produce prominent names in boxing, wrestling, and other disciplines. Today, bare-knuckle fighting is emerging as another growth area for the regional scene, providing more athletes the opportunity to prove themselves at major international events.

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Regional tournaments are playing an increasingly important role in this development, giving fighters opportunities to compete regularly, face opponents from other countries, and reach new audiences.

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One such event is MelBet Hype Fighting, set for September 19 at Tbilisi Arena in Georgia, featuring two bare-knuckle Grand Prix tournaments in the 70 kg and 66 kg divisions.

Eight fighters from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan will take part in the two Grand Prix – Kamil Karate, Jasurbek Zhuraev, Kalys Akelbaev, Sultan Sharipov, and other prominent names from the regional scene. Winners in each division will advance to the second stage in December.

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The Grand Prix is just one part of MelBet Hype Fighting. Additional bouts will feature fighters from across Central Asia and neighboring countries, as well as competitors with experience on major international stages. The lineup includes Uzbekistan’s Makhmud Muradov, Georgia’s Roman Dolidze and Levan Chokheli, Kyrgyzstan’s Marsel Nurlanbek uulu, Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tazhiev, and other standout athletes.

For the fighters, events like this offer an opportunity to compete in front of a wider audience and represent their countries on an international stage. Kyrgyzstan’s Marsel Nurlanbek uulu highlighted the importance of both the fans and the opportunity to compete at an event of this scale:

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“For me, the main thing is to put on an exciting fight and please the audience. We are known and recognized far beyond our countries thanks to the fans’ support, so I will do everything to meet their expectations. I’m grateful to Hype Fighting for the opportunity to prove myself in such a large arena. And you’ll find out how my fight unfolds on September 19. See you soon, Georgia!”

Tournaments like this help Central Asia’s combat sports scene grow and gain wider recognition, while giving fighters from different countries more chances to face off. They also help raise the region’s profile on the international stage. For MelBet, supporting such projects means providing athletes more opportunities to compete and bringing combat sports fans together through exciting events.