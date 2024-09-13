How Many Languages Does the UFC Veteran Valentina Shevchenko Speak?

Former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, besides being a highly decorated MMA fighter, is also known for being as tough as they come. Her love for action doesn’t just stay inside the Octagon but also outside of it, as she’s also a gun enthusiast. But one of the most interesting things about ‘Bullet’ is the ability to speak more than one language. Truly a woman of many talents, isn’t she?

Valentina Shevchenko has never needed a translator like her UFC 306 rival, Alexa Grasso. She handles the media just fine by herself, not just in an English-speaking nation like the United States, but in countries with other languages also. So, let’s explore a bit and see how many languages Shevchenko can actually speak.

Valentina Shevchenko reveals the languages she speaks

Valentina Shevchenko impressed fans with her demolishing of Lauren Murphy at UFC 266. However, that wasn’t the most interesting thing about that night because, during the Octagon interview, she took the mic from Daniel Cormier to thank her fans in multiple languages. It was at that moment that many fans learned Shevchenko could speak English, Spanish, and Thai.

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 27: Valentina Shevchenko looks on during the filming of The Ultimate Fighter at UFC APEX on March 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

‘Bullet’ would also reveal in an interview that she’s tried to learn the language of all the countries she’s been in because of the respect she carries from every nation and their individual cultures. “Every single country where I have lived, where I have traveled, it takes special place in my heart… I respect all countries, traditions, cultures, people. I just want to experience more from my travels,” Shevchenko stated in the post-fight pressers.

Valentina Shevchenko has a knack for learning how people lead their lives in different countries and learning their language is the best way to do so, according to her. But did you know none of the aforementioned languages is her mother tongue?

Where is ‘Bullet’ from? What is her primary language?

Although she was born in Kyrgystan, Valentina Shevchenko actually has her roots in Russia. It was her grandmother who shifted to the nation (then known as Kirghiz SSR). At that time, the Soviet Union was in power and many Russians were sent to Kyrgyzstan. As such, ‘Bullet’s native tongue is actually Russian. “In the Soviet Union, when there was a Soviet Union like 15 countries, a lot of people from Russia were sent to countries like Kyrgyzstan… my grandmother was one of them,” Shevchenko stated during an interview a few years ago.

However, martial arts came calling and Valentina Shevchenko, along with her sister Antonina, moved to South America for eight years. It was then that she developed the tenacity to pick up new languages. ‘Bullet’ has proved to the UFC fans that she isn’t dynamic just as a fighter, but also as a person. Wouldn’t you agree?

Valentina Shevchenko has a huge fight coming up as she looks to reclaim the title she lost last year. Do you think she can win at the Las Vegas Sphere? Drop your comments below.