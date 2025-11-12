How Many Languages Does Islam Makhachev Speak? Russian, English, and More

He’s #2 on the UFC’s pound-for-pound list with a professional MMA record of 27-1, but Islam Makhachev’s talents extend far beyond the Octagon. As he prepares to face Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 on November 15, the Dagestani juggernaut continues to capture global attention, not just for his dominance but for his ability to connect with fans across cultures.

Did you know Makhachev speaks multiple languages fluently? From the mountains of Dagestan to press conferences in Las Vegas, the former lightweight king seamlessly switches tongues, a skill that’s not only rare among fighters but crucial for marketability in the UFC’s modern era. So, how many languages does Islam Makhachev actually speak?

What Languages Does Islam Makhachev Speak? His Three-Language Skills

The first language is, of course, Lak. Lak is the language that the Northeast Caucasian people, inhabiting the central parts of Dagestan, speak. The UFC lightweight champion is also fluent in Russian. And the third language is English. In a previous interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that learning English was indeed of the utmost importance. He claimed that if the Dagestani team wanted to become huge stars, it was the language that they could not escape because that was the only way they could share their messages with the world. Thereafter, Nurmagomedov commended Makhachev and Abu Bakr Nurmagomedov to have the highest fluency in English.

Needless to say, Makhachev seemed to have the qualities of his mentor, who himself was fluent in multiple languages, viz. Avar, English, Turkish, Russian, and Arabic. Like mentor, like protégé, right? Makhachev was indeed inclined towards education. After all, his mentor once said that education must be the priority and come before sports on the priority list.

This is probably the reason why he hasn’t stopped learning. Surprisingly, he also used his multilingual fluency to diss one of his former opponents. You guessed it! Before the events of UFC 280, Makhachev advised Charles Oliveira to learn English!

What Is Lak Language? Islam Makhachev’s Indigenous Dagestani Tongue

The Lak language is one of the most distinctive elements of Islam Makhachev’s identity. Spoken by the Laks, a Northeast Caucasian ethnic group, it originates from the mountainous heartland of Lakia, in Dagestan. With an estimated 200,000 native speakers worldwide, it’s a living reflection of Dagestan’s cultural complexity.

Linguists have long debated Lak’s origins. It belongs to the Northeast Caucasian language family, though some experts argue it’s a linguistic isolate, a branch that split early and survived, while others disappeared. Once thought to be closely tied to Dargin, newer studies suggest Lak stands on its own, both grammatically and phonetically.

Makhachev hails from the city of Makhachkala, in Dagestan. Back when Makhachev was born, the city belonged to the Dagestan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic, in the USSR. However, when the USSR dissolved and Dagestan became a part of Russia, Makhachev became a Russian citizen. The mixed martial artist belongs to the Lak community and is, undoubtedly, a devoted follower of Islam.

No doubt, the fighter has led a harsh life, and because of that, he was able to toughen up and become the champion. When asked about why he was so strong, he commended his genetics and the difficult living conditions of his homeland. Makhachev said, “This labor, building, digging, gathering, breeding livestock, it’s all physical labor. Hard work is in our DNA. Often running up the mountains, sometimes three times a day, working out using stone. These harsh conditions create real men.” But one language, in particular, has helped Makhachev thrive in the UFC spotlight: English. And his journey to mastering it was anything but accidental.

How Well Does Islam Makhachev Speak English in UFC Interviews?

In the UFC, speaking English isn’t just helpful; it’s profitable. Fighters who can speak to fans directly gain access to a global market, better sponsorships, and broader fame. As Makhachev once teased Charles Oliveira, “If you want to make some money, you have to speak some language which everybody understand.”

That line wasn’t arrogance, it was truth. Fighters like Gilbert Burns and Renato Moicano have echoed the same sentiment. Both Brazilians credited Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s example for pushing them to learn English, even launching their own English-language podcasts that now reach audiences across Spotify and Apple platforms.

Makhachev’s own English journey began under ‘The Eagle’s influence. As we mentioned before, early in their careers, Nurmagomedov realized that fluency in English was the gateway to global superstardom, something he passed on to every Dagestani fighter who followed. That’s why, today, Islam Makhachev’s post-fight interviews and press conferences flow relatively naturally, a far cry from his early, hesitant responses.

Speaking English has not only helped him navigate the media spotlight but has also strengthened his connection with fans. His fluency across languages isn’t just communication; it’s connection. And in a sport where silence can go unnoticed, Islam Makhachev has found his way to make every word count.