How Much Did Conor McGregor Spend on Secret Vatican Wedding With Dee Devlin? Lavish Details Emerge

The richest athlete in mixed martial arts history, Conor McGregor, has finally tied the knot. He and his long-term partner of over a couple of decades, Dee Devlin, got married on October 12 after getting engaged in 2020. As anybody would expect from McGregor, he celebrated the occasion lavishly, with reports claiming a massive six-figure expenditure.

Conor McGregor loves to live the life of luxury and party as no one else does. In 2021, he mentioned his wish to have an “extravagant” wedding. He did that four years later and displayed what McGregor’s signature extravagance is all about.

All we know about the cost of Conor McGregor’s wedding

The Vatican City is popular for its immense beauty, stemming from its collection of Renaissance art. For Conor McGregor, this was the perfect location to mark the most important day in his and Dee Devlin’s lives. According to MMA UK, Conor McGregor spent a total of around $176,363 to $293,938 on his wedding.

Reports also claimed that the former UFC double champion booked the Chiesa di Santo Stefano degli Abissini, a chapel established during the mid-5th century. It cost him $1,410 to book the place, which may sound like it came in cheap for Conor McGregor. However, the low fee actually hid a huge privilege and security needed to host someone of the stature of McGregor.

Plus, the budget really soared during the reception party, which had everything you could think of. Here’s what we know.

McGregor’s reception party – from music to fireworks

Several images and videos from Conor McGregor’s wedding have shown that the reception was nothing short of a spectacle. The former UFC champion was dancing his heart out, enjoying his married life. Reports claim that ‘The Notorious’ had floral installations at the venue, a luxury castle in the Roman countryside.

There was live entertainment, a choir performance during the wedding ceremony. It was then followed by a live band performance and some dancers to light up the party. Conor McGregor even shared his love of cigars with his guests in the cigar room, featuring top-quality cigars and an all-night premium bar.

Conor McGregor made sure to sign off with a bang.

The Irish superstar lit up fireworks at the end of his private wedding celebrations. All of this amounted to around a quarter of a million dollars, which, for McGregor, was money well spent.

Imago Elvis red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor seen at the Elvis red carpet during the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May. 25, 2022 at Palais des Festivals et des Congres de Cannes ., PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxFRAxUSA Copyright: xJuliexEdwardsx/xAvalonx 0694505277

Now, as Conor McGregor has his personal life in order, fans are waiting for his impending return. The White House is the goal for the former champ, as all fingers point towards a match against Michael Chandler.