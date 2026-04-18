Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeUFC

How to Watch RAF 08: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo? Date, Time, Livestream, and Card Details

Biplob Chakraborty

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 18, 2026 | 5:27 AM EDT

HomeUFC

How to Watch RAF 08: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo? Date, Time, Livestream, and Card Details

Biplob Chakraborty

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 18, 2026 | 5:27 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Revenge is a dish best served on the wrestling mat. After being dominated by Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298, former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo is looking to settle the score on his own terms in a high-stakes freestyle wrestling rematch. The last time the two legends collided, it was under MMA rules. This time, the two will face each other in the main event of RAF 8 in a matter of a few hours.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So, as fans await this fascinating matchup, let’s take a closer look at the key details: When will it take place? Where are the freestyle bouts being held? Where can you watch it? And which other fighters are on the card?

ADVERTISEMENT

RAF 08 – Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo event details

The RAF 8 event is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT, with the spectacle set to take place at the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Including the main event, the RAF card features 12 exciting bouts that are expected to grab plenty of attention.

For those who don’t want to miss the action on the open mat, fans can tune in via the promotion’s streaming partner, FOX Nation, which recently extended its deal with RAF this January. Before taking a look at the card, it’s important to understand that Real American Freestyle operates under a different ruleset, making these bouts distinct from other combat sports leagues like UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

article-image

Imago

RAF fights feature three two-minute periods, with a 10-point technical superiority rule. To put it clearly, the promotion uses a 3-2-1 scoring system: 3 points for high-amplitude takedowns (slams), 2 points for standard takedowns like double and single legs, and 1 point for pushouts. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the full card.

ADVERTISEMENT

RAF 8 – Philadelphia event card details   

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo will headline the event with no belt on the line. Both have spent most of their careers competing as bantamweights, but this time they move up two weight classes to clash at lightweight. So far, ‘Triple C’ has competed once in RAF, defeating Urijah Faber at RAF 6, while ‘The Machine’ will be making his debut in the promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the headliner, RAF 8 presents a stellar co-main event as well. Arman Tsarukyan, who has somewhat become the poster boy of the promotion amid repeated controversies, most recently his removal from an American Airlines flight, has also showcased elite wrestling with a 3-0 run in RAF. His opponent is none other than MMA legend Urijah Faber, with the two set to meet at middleweight.

Other than being two famous fighters colliding, this matchup brings intrigue, considering Faber spent most of his career at bantamweight and featherweight, and now he is going to compete at middleweight, which is a 4-weight-class ascension for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond those marquee clashes, the RAF 8 card also features two championship bouts. Renowned folkstyle wrestler Kyle Snyder is set to face Rizabek Aitmukhan for the light heavyweight championship. Meanwhile, the only women’s bout on the card sees Helen Maroulis take on Alexis Janiak for the bantamweight title.

Expand Post

The remaining bouts for the RAF 8 Philadelphia event are as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Real Woods vs Anthony Ashnault (Featherweight)
  • Jordan Oliver vs Mike VanBrill (Featherweight)
  • Zahid Valencia vs Aeoden Sinclair (Cruiserweight)
  • Anthony Cassioppi vs Shamil Sharipov (Heavyweight)
  • Jason Nolf vs Joey Blaze (Middleweight)
  • V. Khinchegashvili vs Johnni DiJulius (Featherweight)
  • Darian Cruz vs Lucas Byrd (Featherweight)

With a mix of UFC stars and elite wrestlers, RAF 8 is shaping up to be a can’t-miss event for combat sports fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Biplob Chakraborty

1,433 Articles

Biplob Chakraborty is a passionate UFC and MMA writer at EssentiallySports, where he delivers clear and engaging fight analysis, event previews, and post-fight breakdowns. With over two years of experience writing about mixed martial arts, Biplob combines his love for the sport with his background as a boxing practitioner to bring fans closer to the action inside the cage. His work focuses on not just the storylines but the techniques and moments that truly define each fight. Before joining EssentiallySports, Biplob built a solid foundation in combat sports journalism by running his own MMA news site and contributing to other respected outlets. He’s known for creating audience-friendly content that reaches fight fans worldwide, keeping them up to date on the latest UFC news and trends. Biplob’s passion for MMA grew from watching unforgettable battles like the iconic Robbie Lawler versus Rory MacDonald fight, and that same passion shines through every article he writes.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Gokul Pillai

ADVERTISEMENT