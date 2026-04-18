How to Watch RAF 08: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo? Date, Time, Livestream, and Card Details

Revenge is a dish best served on the wrestling mat. After being dominated by Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298, former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo is looking to settle the score on his own terms in a high-stakes freestyle wrestling rematch. The last time the two legends collided, it was under MMA rules. This time, the two will face each other in the main event of RAF 8 in a matter of a few hours.

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So, as fans await this fascinating matchup, let’s take a closer look at the key details: When will it take place? Where are the freestyle bouts being held? Where can you watch it? And which other fighters are on the card?

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RAF 08 – Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo event details

The RAF 8 event is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT, with the spectacle set to take place at the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Including the main event, the RAF card features 12 exciting bouts that are expected to grab plenty of attention.

For those who don’t want to miss the action on the open mat, fans can tune in via the promotion’s streaming partner, FOX Nation, which recently extended its deal with RAF this January. Before taking a look at the card, it’s important to understand that Real American Freestyle operates under a different ruleset, making these bouts distinct from other combat sports leagues like UFC.

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Imago January 18, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: MERAB DVALISHVILI 19-4-0 of Tbilisi, Georgia defeats UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV 18-1-0 of Kizilyurt, Russia by unanimous decision 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California Inglewood USA – ZUMAo117 20250118_zsp_o117_077 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

RAF fights feature three two-minute periods, with a 10-point technical superiority rule. To put it clearly, the promotion uses a 3-2-1 scoring system: 3 points for high-amplitude takedowns (slams), 2 points for standard takedowns like double and single legs, and 1 point for pushouts. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the full card.

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RAF 8 – Philadelphia event card details

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo will headline the event with no belt on the line. Both have spent most of their careers competing as bantamweights, but this time they move up two weight classes to clash at lightweight. So far, ‘Triple C’ has competed once in RAF, defeating Urijah Faber at RAF 6, while ‘The Machine’ will be making his debut in the promotion.

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After the headliner, RAF 8 presents a stellar co-main event as well. Arman Tsarukyan, who has somewhat become the poster boy of the promotion amid repeated controversies, most recently his removal from an American Airlines flight, has also showcased elite wrestling with a 3-0 run in RAF. His opponent is none other than MMA legend Urijah Faber, with the two set to meet at middleweight.

Other than being two famous fighters colliding, this matchup brings intrigue, considering Faber spent most of his career at bantamweight and featherweight, and now he is going to compete at middleweight, which is a 4-weight-class ascension for him.

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Beyond those marquee clashes, the RAF 8 card also features two championship bouts. Renowned folkstyle wrestler Kyle Snyder is set to face Rizabek Aitmukhan for the light heavyweight championship. Meanwhile, the only women’s bout on the card sees Helen Maroulis take on Alexis Janiak for the bantamweight title.

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The remaining bouts for the RAF 8 Philadelphia event are as follows:

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Real Woods vs Anthony Ashnault (Featherweight)

Jordan Oliver vs Mike VanBrill (Featherweight)

Zahid Valencia vs Aeoden Sinclair (Cruiserweight)

Anthony Cassioppi vs Shamil Sharipov (Heavyweight)

Jason Nolf vs Joey Blaze (Middleweight)

V. Khinchegashvili vs Johnni DiJulius (Featherweight)

Darian Cruz vs Lucas Byrd (Featherweight)

With a mix of UFC stars and elite wrestlers, RAF 8 is shaping up to be a can’t-miss event for combat sports fans.