How to Watch UFC 324? Date, Time, Venue, Paramount+ Pricing, and Card Details for Gaethje vs. Pimblett

Arman Tsarukyan may or may not be tuning in for UFC 324—but there’s no reason you should miss a second of the action. The event features a stacked 14-fight card packed with must-see matchups. Headlining the night is a high-stakes clash between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

The stake? The interim lightweight title, of course, is on the line. Beyond that, the winner could earn an opportunity to challenge the division’s king, Ilia Topuria, in the near future. Before the fists start flying, learn where and how to watch UFC 324, what time UFC 324 starts, and more.

When, where, and how to tune in to watch UFC 324?

The event is set to take place this Saturday, January 24, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If you can’t make it to the venue, the full fight card will be streamed live on Paramount+. How much is Paramount+ with UFC? Subscriptions start at $8.99 per month or $89.99 annually, with an ad-free option available for $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

The action kicks off with the early prelims at 5:00 PM ET, followed by the prelims at 7:00 PM ET. The main card is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM ET. For fans who prefer to experience the atmosphere in person, StubHub still has a limited number of tickets available, with prices ranging from $348 to as high as $14,897 at the time of writing.

If you’re planning to watch from start to finish, you’re in luck—the card is loaded with exciting matchups from top to bottom.

Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje: Full card details

The main card on UFC 324 features a total of five fights, featuring the likes of Paddy Pimblett, Sean O’Malley, Waldo Cortes Acosta, and Jean Silva, among others.

Main Card

Interim Lightweight Championship (5 rounds) : Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett

Bantamweight : Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong

Heavyweight : Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis

Women’s Flyweight : Natalia Silva vs. Rose Namajunas

Featherweight : Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva

Notably, Deiveson Figueiredo came in overweight during weigh-ins, tipping the scale at 138.5 pounds—2.5 pounds over the limit for his fight against Umar Nurmagomedov. Something similar happened to Alex Perez, who came in 2.5 pounds above the flyweight limit, for his fight against Charles Johnson. Both fights are still moving forward, as planned.

But they were fined 25% of their purses. Yet the most drastic scene came when bantamweight prospect Cameron Smotherman collapsed moments after weighing in for his fight against Ricky Turcios. The 28-year-old was taken to the hospital, and his fight was immediately cancelled.

Prelims

Bantamweight (or catchweight due to weight miss): Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Middleweight : Ateba Gautier vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Light Heavyweight : Nikita Krylov vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Flyweight (or catchweight due to weight miss): Alex Perez vs. Charles Johnson

Early Prelims

Lightweight : Michael Johnson vs. Alexander Hernandez

Heavyweight : Josh Hokit vs. Denzel Freeman

Welterweight : Adam Fugitt vs. Ty Miller

Despite the hiccups, that’s a pretty decent card for 2026’s first UFC event, as the promotion steps into its Paramount era. Will you tune it?