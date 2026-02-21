How to Watch UFC Houston? Date, Time, Venue, and Card Details for Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez

Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez are set to headline a stacked card in Houston, joined by 26 other fighters competing across 13 undercard bouts. In UFC history, Houston has already hosted nine events, and this card will mark the promotion’s first visit since UFC 271 in February 2022. Planning to tune in?

You should! The duo has already ignited fight week with fiery and controversial exchanges during media day, building anticipation for what promises to be an explosive event. So, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live before UFC Fight Night 267 gets underway.

What time will the UFC Houston start? Date and venue

Since the UFC has signed the $7.7 billion broadcast agreement with Paramount, the Fight Night event will be available on the Paramount+ app in the United States. The event itself is scheduled to take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

The stadium has a maximum capacity of 19,000, tickets for which are selling out quickly. According to viagogo, tickets are available for as low as $130 and go as high as $838. In any case, the event begins at a set time. The prelims for the event will begin at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM CT.

Meanwhile, the main card is expected to start at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT / 7:00 PM CT. The main event typically starts last on the card, after 4–5 other fights, so expect it around 9:30–11:00 PM ET or later, depending on how long earlier bouts last.

Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez undercard

The largest fight card in UFC history dates back to March 1994 at UFC 2: No Way Out, which featured an incredible 15 bouts in a single night. While UFC Houston doesn’t quite reach that mark, it comes close with an action-packed lineup of 14 fights. And here’s a look at everyone scheduled to compete on the card.

Main card:

Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez (Middleweight)

Geoff Neal vs. Uroš Medić (Welterweight)

Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa (Featherweight)

Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija (Heavyweight)

Jacob Smith vs. Josiah Harrell (Welterweight)

Zach Reese vs. Michel Pereira (Middleweight)

Prelims:

Chidi Njokuani vs. Carlos Leal (Welterweight)

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Alibi Idiris (Flyweight)

Alden Coria vs. Luis Gurule (Flyweight)

Nora Cournolle vs. Joselyne Edwards (Bantamweight)

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Punahele Soriano (Welterweight)

Phil Rowe vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (Welterweight)

Jordan Leavitt vs. Yadier De Valle (Featherweight)

Juliana Miller vs. Carli Judice (Flyweight)

Clearly, there’s no shortage of action in Saturday’s Fight Night event, featuring Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez. But does this make you want to tune in?