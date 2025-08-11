How to Watch UFC in 2026: Are PPVs Over After $7.7B CBS-Paramount Deal?

ESPN became the UFC’s broadcasting partner through a historic $1.5 billion domestic rights deal that came into effect in January 2019. Under this agreement, the sports broadcasting giant became the primary platform for watching UFC fights worldwide. Just like that, the ESPN era in the UFC began. The deal was then extended by two years in 2023. However, with the partnership set to expire in December this year, the negotiation window for UFC opened in April, and the changes we’ve been anticipating have now finally arrived.

Under the ESPN deal, the UFC streamed 30 regular UFC events per year (10 on ESPN TV networks, 20 on ESPN+), with the 12 PPV prelims being an additional component. However, the main card PPVs were not included in the $1.5 billion deal and were sold separately through ESPN+ as premium purchases. But one big question remained: would the PPV model survive under the next deal? Well, under the UFC’s new broadcasting deal with CBS–Paramount, that question has been answered. Backed by a massive $7.7 billion agreement, the new partnership has completely reshaped the existing model and, in doing so, nearly doubled the value of UFC’s previous deal with ESPN. Let’s break down every detail of this game-changing deal.

How to watch UFC in 2026? The $7.7 billion CBS–Paramount–UFC deal explained

So far, UFC fans have been watching fights under the existing ESPN model, which will remain in place until the deal expires in December. Under this setup, viewers needed an active ESPN+ subscription and also had to purchase pay-per-views separately. But starting in 2026, that’s all going to change.

Paramount has committed $1.1 billion per year, a total of $7.7 billion, for the UFC’s full slate of 43 UFC events annually, including 13 marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights, with select numbered events simulcast on CBS for the next seven years. According to the official announcement, all fights will stream in the U.S. exclusively on Paramount+ while also being broadcast on CBS. So, does this mean the traditional PPV model is gone for good? The answer is yes.

Is the UFC pay-per-view model ending?

UFC fans have long been paying an average of $75–$79 per pay-per-view to watch major events. But under the new deal with Paramount+, the promotion has decided to end that model entirely. TKO President Mark Shapiro even called the PPV approach outdated, comparing it to the more streamlined subscription models used by today’s leading digital platforms.

According to a CNBC report, Shapiro explained, “The pay-per-view model is a thing of the past. What’s on pay-per-view anymore? Boxing? Movies on DirecTV? It’s an outdated, antiquated model. So, it was paramount to us – forgive the pun – where it’s one-stop shopping, especially for our younger fans in flyover states.”

According to Shapiro, fans will now be able to watch UFC fights by simply maintaining an active Paramount+ subscription, no separate PPV purchase required. But that naturally raises another question: how much will it cost to watch fights on the new platform? Well, Shapiro addressed that as well

How Much Will It Cost to Watch UFC in 2026?

As 2026 approaches, with the UFC’s dream White House event on the horizon, fans have been wondering whether the new broadcasting deal would hit their wallets hard. However, according to TKO President Mark Shapiro, all it will take is a $12.99 Paramount+ subscription to access every UFC event along with the rest of the company’s offerings.

In his own words: “When they find out, ‘Wait, if I just sign up for Paramount+ for $12.99 a month, I’m going to automatically get UFC’s numbered fights and the rest of the portfolio? That’s a message we want to amplify.’”

So, next year, we’ll be seeing the UFC in a completely new shape and form, with a fresh broadcasting partner. Whether Dana White and company decide to revamp the presentation and bring a new flavor to the stream is something we’ll find out in 2026. Until then, share your thoughts about this new deal in the comments below!