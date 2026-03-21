How to Watch UFC London? Time, Card, and Live Streaming Details for Evloev vs. Murphy

UFC London returns this Saturday night with a thrilling lineup at the O2 Arena. Headlining the event, Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy clash in a high-stakes bout, each aiming to move one step closer to a shot at Alexander Volkanovski’s featherweight title. Beyond the main event, the card is stacked with compelling matchups that promise plenty of action.
Fighters like Luke Riley and Michael Page add further intrigue to an already exciting undercard, ensuring fans have plenty to look forward to from start to finish. With anticipation building, many are eager to tune in—so if you’re wondering how to catch all the action live, here’s everything you need to know.
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Where to watch UFC London? Timing across the US and the UK
For fans in the United States, the entire card will be available on Paramount+, with no pay-per-view required, thanks to the $7.7 billion deal last year. A Paramount+ Essential subscription will cost you $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year. Or you can go for the Paramount+ Premium subscription, which doesn’t have ads for $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.
Meanwhile, viewers in the United Kingdom can catch the action live on TNT Sports 1, with streaming also accessible via discovery+. On discovery+, you will have to subscribe to the discovery+ TNT Sports option, which will set you back £30.99 per month. Alternatively, you can buy the discovery+ TNT Sports & Entertainment, which is priced at £33.99 per month.
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If you’re considering experiencing the event live, a limited number of tickets are still available through The O2 Arena’s official website. Prices currently range from £213 ($284.49) to £541 ($722.59) for cageside seats, though availability is quickly dwindling.
Here’s a breakdown of the event timings:
United States
- Prelims: 1:00 PM ET
- Main Card: 4:00 PM ET
- Main Event: 5:30 PM – 6:00 PM ET
United Kingdom
- Prelims: 5:00 PM GMT
- Main Card: 8:00 PM GMT
- Main Event: 10:30 PM – 11:00 PM GMT
Note: Fight timings may vary depending on the duration of earlier bouts.
Now, with all that covered, who’s stepping into the Octagon on this card?
Full fight card, including main card and prelims
Although there aren’t any title fights on the card, the main event is a title eliminator and 12 other exciting bouts, which will keep the fans entertained.
Main Card
Movsar Evloev (-245) vs. Lerone Murphy (+200) – Featherweight
Luke Riley (-250) vs. Michael Aswell (+205) – Featherweight
Michael Page (-185) vs. Sam Patterson (+154) – Welterweight
Iwo Baraniewski (-575) vs. Austen Lane (+425) – Light Heavyweight
Christian Leroy Duncan (-425) vs. Roman Dolidze (+330) – Middleweight
Kurtis Campbell (-230) vs. Danny Silva (+190) – Featherweight
Prelims
Mason Jones vs. Axel Sola – Lightweight
Nathaniel Wood vs. Losene Keita – Featherweight
Mario Pinto vs. Felipe Franco – Heavyweight
Mantas Kondratavicius vs. Antonio Tricoli – Middleweight
Louie Sutherland vs. Brando Pericic – Heavyweight
Shaqueme Rock vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady – Lightweight
Shanelle Dyer vs. Ravena Oliveira – Catchweight (116.5 pounds)
Now, that’s a lot of great fights on one card. Hopefully, UFC’s return to London will be a legendary affair. Which is your favorite fight?