How to watch UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 On Paramount+ For Free

The UFC is heading back to Sydney for the eighth time with another marquee event. Also, UFC 325 will mark the second card under the promotion’s historic Paramount+ CBS era, and fans won’t want to miss a second of the action. While the event is set to stream on the new broadcasting platform, there is still a way to watch it for free. Completely legally!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Last year, Dana White and Co put an end to the ESPN era and the PPV system along with it. The year 2026 marked a fresh start for the UFC, as fans no longer have to pay $80 to watch an event. Now, they can use a Paramount+ subscription to catch the action. However, if that’s still too much, the biggest numbered events can be watched without paying for the new broadcasting service directly. Here’s how.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch UFC 325 fights for free

As per Syracuse, so far, Paramount+ hasn’t made its platform free, as viewers still need to pay at least $8.99 per month. However, fans with an active Walmart+ account can watch UFC 325 on Paramount+ without spending an extra dollar, as long as they have access to the UFC’s new broadcasting platform.

That’s definitely good news for viewers, as they can watch the UFC 325 action for free. Still, the experience is not advertisement-free. The Walmart+ Paramount subscription includes the ‘Essential’ version, which is the basic $8.99 per month or $89.99 plan and comes with ads. For a distraction-free experience, viewers still need the premium subscription, priced at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Imago Syndication: Florida Times-Union, Alexander Volkanovski is announced before the fight Saturday, April 9, 2022 during UFC Syndication: Florida Times-Union, Alexander Volkanovski is announced before the fight Saturday, April 9, 2022 during UFC 273 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union Jki 041022 Ufc273 28, 10.04.2022 02:41:17, 18055099, Jacksonville, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, USATNSYNDICATION, Musician, UFC Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCoreyxPerrine/FloridaxTimes-Unionx 18055099 , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xIMAGO/CoreyxPerrine/FloridaxTimes-Unionx 0370193781st

And no, that doesn’t mean the premium subscription magically wipes out in-stream advertisements. It just means Paramount+ won’t pile on extra ads if you pay the higher price. Now that the free way to watch UFC 325 is clear, let’s turn our attention to when the event is set to kick off for fans in the USA and Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

When will Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes start in the USA and Australia?

UFC 325 is shaping up to be a spectacle, with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski set to clash with Diego Lopes in a must-watch rematch in the main event. Right behind that headliner, Dan Hooker vs Benoit Saint-Denis is primed to light up Qudos Bank Arena, backed by a stacked main card and plenty of action on the prelims.

With fight night just around the corner, fans are still wondering when the action is set to start. Here are the timings for two of the biggest audience bases, the USA and Australia.

According to the UFC’s official website, the early prelims will start at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The main card then kicks off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. Fans can watch the early prelims and prelims on Paramount+ and UFC Fight Pass, while the main card remains exclusive to the UFC’s new broadcasting partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Australian audiences, the UFC 325 early prelims will begin at 9 am AEDT / 6 am AWDT on Sunday. The prelims follow at 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWDT, with the main card starting at 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWDT. Aussie fans can catch the early prelims and prelims on Paramount+ and UFC Fight Pass. For the main card, they will need to tune in via Foxtel or Kayo Sports.

With only moments left before fight night arrives, how hyped are you for UFC 325? Let us know in the comments section below.