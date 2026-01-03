How Tom Hardy Nearly Ended Up Fighting Arman Tsarukyan, Per Leaked Chat

Essentials Inside The Story Was Arman Tsarukyan vs Tom Hardy as possibility?

Why did Hardy miss out?

Shara Magomedov opens up about his matchup against Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan has quietly flown under the radar in the UFC as his title-shot ambitions have taken a slight hit. Still, the No. 1 lightweight contender has shaken up the grappling scene in a big way. Last month, he locked horns with Islam Makhachev’s teammate Mehdi Baydulaev and then ended December by grappling middleweight standout Shara Magomedov. However, Tsarukyan was also set to face an even bigger name in Tom Hardy.

At the Hype FC matchup, both UFC stars stole the show with their exhilarating grappling exchanges. Despite the size difference, the Armenian managed to secure a draw against ‘Bullet’, who towered over him during the faceoff. Fans clearly enjoyed the matchup, but the promotion’s CEO later leaked a DM involving famous English actor Tom Hardy, leaving many to wonder if the event could have been even bigger.

Arman Tsarukyan was on the verge of grappling with Tom Hardy at Hype FC.

“Tom Hardy was offered a grappling match against Arman Tsarukyan on December 30 At Hype Fighting. He had to decline because he was busy filming, and Arman ended up facing Shara Bullet instead. Screenshot via @hype.fighting,” Home of Fight posted it on their Instagram account, which was later shared by Hype FC CEO Armand Martirosian.

Tom Hardy is definitely known for his uber-famous roles like playing ‘Bane’ in movies such as The Dark Knight Rises, along with Marvel’s Venom and Spider-Man. However, the world-renowned actor also has a love for Brazilian jiu-jitsu and grappling. He has been training in combat sports since 2011 and has performed in movies like Warrior. But in 2022, Hardy did something crazy. The movie star secretly entered a BJJ tournament and ended up winning gold.

Now, imagine such a famous actor actually sharing the mat with the No. 1-ranked UFC lightweight. That scene would have pulled in some serious viewership, putting Hype FC on the grappling map alongside Real American Freestyle. And who knows? That matchup could have propelled ‘Ahalkalakets’ into stardom, which might have helped him in the UFC as well.

However, Hardy became busy with film shooting, so Tsarukyan faced Shara ‘Bullet’, who stepped in as a replacement. After their bout ended in a draw, the Russian doesn’t seem to be shying away from a potential rematch.

Shara Magomedov wants a rematch with the Armenian

Following the Hype FC matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Shara Magomedov, fans were thoroughly entertained. Still, there was a moment when the clash didn’t feel like enough, mainly because of the format. Both UFC fighters grappled for just one six-minute round, which ultimately ended in a draw. Addressing that, Shara ‘Bullet’ showed interest in running it back with the Armenian, hopefully under a better rule set and with more rounds.

“I think I had to win that, but six minutes is not long enough,” Magomedov insisted. “Next time, I want it to be two rounds, five minutes each. Or two rounds, three minutes each. Submission only, but I also need to study the rules.” Shara told Red Corner MMA on their YouTube channel.

Considering the size difference, it initially looked like ‘Bullet’ might overpower his opponent. Regardless, Tsarukyan proved to be much tougher than expected and made it to the final bell. Even then, one question lingered: would things have played out differently with more rounds? That’s a scenario fans could see if Hype FC decides to book a multi-round rematch.

Having said that, what do you think about Arman Tsarukyan constantly competing in grappling matches? Is it actually affecting his UFC career? Let us know in the comments section below.