Huffington Post Under Fire for Doubting UFC: White House Capacity in $1.8B Comparison

It’s not the first time the UFC has been doubted, and it’s unlikely to be the last. Since Donald Trump announced plans to organize a UFC event on the White House grounds in 2026, critics have lined up to question the logistics, particularly the idea of building a temporary stadium for 20,000 to 25,000 fans. But now, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has stepped in, and he isn’t holding back.

‘The Count’ singled out Yahoo and The Huffington Post, both of which made fun of the ambitious figure. One article of theirs mentioned Madison Square Garden’s capacity, roughly 20,000, and wondered how the White House could exceed a $1.8 billion arena. The implication was clear: this is too big, too insane, and far out of reach.

But Michael Bisping wasn’t buying it one bit. “He [Trump] wants to do it on the White House grounds,” the UFC legend said on his YouTube channel. “Apparently, behind the White House, there’s a ton of land there. They’re going to build a temporary stadium that could seat somewhere between 20 and 25,000 fans.”

He further added why he believes the posts online make no sense to him: “I just Googled UFC at the White House, and Yahoo and the Huffington Post and stuff like that came up talking s—… ‘How are you going to do that? Madison Square Garden only holds 20,000 people. If they’ve got the land, they’ve got the money, they’ve got the know-how, they’ve got the resources, they’ve got the fighters—if anyone can do it, it’s Donald Trump and Dana White.” And to be honest, it’s a valid point made by ‘The Count’ on his podcast.

This isn’t the first time UFC and Dana White have accomplished what seems impossible. From staging Fight Island in Abu Dhabi to holding events amid pandemic lockdowns, the promotion has earned a reputation for defying convention. And when you combine it with Trump’s access to federal property and the UFC’s enormous finances, the math no longer seems so outlandish.

So, yeah, comparing it to a $1.8 billion structure like Madison Square Garden may miss the point. A one-time mega-event at the White House is about doing something new, not repeating what has already been done. And if Michael Bisping is right, then 2026 may be the year it finally happens. But who can we see fight at the once-in-a-lifetime event? Well, it seems like it will have the biggest names, including that of Conor McGregor.

The UFC’s dream project may see some massive returns

That’s the beauty of something this bold. When you announce a UFC event on the White House lawn, you’re not just offering entertainment; you’re also opening the door for the biggest stars to step forward. And that is exactly what is happening. Conor McGregor wasted no time putting his name in the mix.

With a simple “Count me in,” the Irishman drew a new level of interest to the event. He hasn’t fought since 2021, but if there was ever a stage worthy of his return, this is it. But it did not stop there. Michael Chandler stepped right in, sharing an AI-generated poster of himself and McGregor facing off on the lawn, with Trump giving a thumbs up in the background.

It was over the top, but so is the entire concept—and that’s kind of the point. Chandler feels perfectly at home with a red, white, and blue Independence Day fight card. Even if that fight does not take place, the alternatives could be equally exciting. Jon Jones is already sniffing about the possibility, nonchalantly returning to the testing pool after previously retiring.

“Fighting at the White House?” was all he posted, but it sparked speculation about Jones as a headliner. So, whether it’s McGregor vs. Chandler or Jon Jones reclaiming his spotlight, this card is shaping up to be more than just symbolic. With Dana White and Donald Trump at the helm, this could be the biggest UFC event ever. But do you think they’ll be able to pull it off like Michael Bisping believes? Let us know in the comments.