Huge Alexander Volkanovski Rumor Emerges Ahead of UFC 325 Fueling Major Speculation

“I don’t know how much longer I have left in this,” Alexander Volkanovski said on The Ariel Helwani Show back in February. “I probably could go a few more years. I’m thinking of winning the belt, then defending.” Those words come from the GOAT himself, who is now mapping out a timeline for his retirement. For a fighter like Volkanovski, careful planning is crucial, as it’s all about the legacy he leaves behind. At that time, he had just reclaimed the belt, defying the odds and breaking the so-called “Drake curse.”

He cemented his place among the greatest featherweights in UFC history, but his career is approaching its final chapter. Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title next year in a rematch against Diego Lopes on his home turf at UFC 325 on January 31 (February 1 in Australia). The bout comes with immense pressure, as Volkanovski is reportedly considering hanging up his gloves and crafting the perfect retirement.

Alexander Volkanovski retirement rumors surface ahead of UFC 325

Alexander Volkanovski has gone 2-3 in his last five Octagon appearances. Back in April, ‘The Great’ ended his losing streak with a victory following his defeat to Diego Lopes at UFC 314 for the vacated featherweight title. The bout was anything but ordinary, with both fighters taking the fight to BMF-level intensity. In the end, the Aussie’s experience made the difference.

Now, the pair is set to clash again in what could be Alexander Volkanovski’s final fight. This week, his coach, Joe Lopes, spoke to Submission Radio, expressing hope that the upcoming UFC 325 bout will serve as the 37-year-old champion’s last title defense. “But yeah, me personally, I’d be happy if this was his last title fight, and then if he wants to have a fun fight, that’d be good,” said Volkanovski’s coach Joe Lopes.

Lopes also revealed that Volkanovski is eyeing a “fun fight,” potentially a BMF belt matchup, sparking speculation among fans about whether he might move up in weight again. The coach’s latest comments have become the talk of the town. Recently, X’s “West Till Death” social media page reinforced the retirement rumor with the headline, “Alexander Volkanovski Reveals Retirement Timeline Ahead of UFC 325 Rematch with Diego Lopes”

Alexander Volkanovski has built a career filled with remarkable highs and achievements that few fighters can match. He dedicated immense effort to his journey, and from 2013 to 2023, he remained undefeated. Islam Makhachev ended that streak at UFC 284, crushing Volkanovski’s two-division belt dream.

After several failed attempts to reclaim the title, Alexander Volkanovski began showing signs of age, and the prospect of retirement emerged. Even his family reportedly wanted him to stop competing at UFC 314. Nevertheless, he chose to take a few more fights before eventually stepping away.

The BMF belt remains Volkanovski’s ultimate ambition

Alexander Volkanovski’s dream of becoming a two-division champion may be behind him, but his pursuit of the BMF belt keeps him in the spotlight. Currently, his best opportunity lies against Max Holloway, the reigning BMF champion. Volkanovski and Holloway have clashed three times, with the Australian fighter emerging victorious in each encounter.

Their most recent battle in 2022 saw Volkanovski overcome Holloway in a grueling five-round war. Should they meet again, Volkanovski remains the favorite to come out on top. The stakes rose even higher when Holloway knocked out Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 to claim the BMF title.

“Would I fight him (Holloway)? I mean, now that he’s got a BMF, we might have to do this, you know what I mean? I was always sitting there like, ‘How could you do it?’ But maybe there is that something there, there’s a BMF now. For me, it’s 3-0. How can you get yourself out of bed for that? A BMF is something I haven’t touched before, so maybe we can do that, you know? So we’ll see what happens,” he shared.

So, what’s your take on Alexander Volkanovski’s future? Should the Australian hang up his gloves or go for the BMF belt after UFC 325? Share your thoughts below.