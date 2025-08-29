Hulk Hogan & Ben Askren’s Real American Freestyle Is Set to Debut in Cleveland After Recent Challenges

Boxing and MMA have long dominated the combat sports spotlight, but wrestling is quietly expanding its footprint. Real American Freestyle Wrestling (RAF), founded by Chad Bronstein, Terry Francois, and Hulk Hogan, officially launched on April 30. The league brings together current NCAA athletes, former collegiate wrestlers, and Olympians, giving emerging talent a platform to sharpen their skills and chase opportunities beyond what collegiate or Olympic wrestling can provide. RAF partners with USA Wrestling to turn this vision into reality.

Officially, RAF was announced on April 30, 2025, and is co-founded by Hogan, Cleveland native Chad Bronstein, with Eric Bischoff as Chief Media Officer and Israel “Izzy” Martinez as COO—backed by Left Lane Capital and Cassius.

After months of anticipation and a delay caused by Hulk Hogan’s passing, RAF will kick off its inaugural event in Cleveland this Saturday. Fans will see flair and spectacle, but the league focuses on grit, skill, and competition. Sadly, co-founder Hulk Hogan will not be there to witness the debut. Also, former UFC star Ben Askren, who is currently fighting his own battle, will be involved.

The inaugural RAF event—RAF 01—takes place at Cleveland’s Wolstein Center on August 30, with a special tribute to Hogan as part of a 10-match lineup starting at 7 p.m.

Wrestling league RAF set to launch without Hulk Hogan and Ben Askren

In July, the worlds of pop culture and professional wrestling shook as fans mourned the loss of Hulk Hogan, born Terry Bollea. The WWE legend died at 71 from a heart attack, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy and a void felt by millions who grew up idolizing “The Hulkster.” Journalist Chuck Mindenhall noted on X, “Despite losing one of its founders (Hulk Hogan) and nearly losing one of its biggest ambassadors (Ben Askren), Real American Freestyle debuts this weekend in Cleveland. Wrote about RAF here.”

Meanwhile, Ben Askren continues his grueling recovery from a double lung transplant, which came after a severe staph infection developed into pneumonia, devastating the former ONE and UFC champion’s lungs. This summer, Askren spent roughly 45 days in a coma, and though he is slowly regaining strength, he can no longer wrestle at the level he once did without risking his health. The ordeal has been equally challenging for his family, both emotionally and financially, as the transplant placed an immense strain on them.

On the organizational front, Chad Bronstein co-founded Real American Freestyle (RAF) alongside the late wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, coach Izzy Martinez, and former WCW executive Eric Bischoff. The league aims to open new avenues for wrestlers, offering a professional platform in a sport that has long been underserved. Unlike WWE, RAF seeks to present a more authentic, real wrestling experience, focusing on grit, skill, and competition rather than scripted spectacle.

RAF has also signed on a compelling roster of athletes—including UFC fighter Bo Nickal, Olympic gold medalist Sara Hildebrandt, Ohio State alum Lance Palmer, and standout collegiate wrestler Wyatt Hendrickson—underscoring its ambition to spotlight top freestyle talent.

RAF aims to bring serious competition to the UFC and MMA world

In America, wrestlers have traditionally faced limited career paths, often moving into WWE or UFC/MMA. While these promotions have launched the careers of many—Gable Stevenson has already made waves in WWE, and NCAA stars like Daniel Cormier and Bo Nickal have joined major promotions—some athletes remain hesitant to join WWE due to its scripted nature, which many see as inauthentic.

Enter Real American Freestyle (RAF). At its Cleveland debut, RAF offers wrestlers a genuine, professional platform to showcase their skills. Athlete Lance Palmer emphasized that RAF will not follow the WWE model, giving fighters the opportunity to compete in their hometowns while building their careers on their own terms.

Cleveland native Chad Bronstein co-founded RAF to create new opportunities for wrestlers. “In wrestling, you either go from college to the Olympics, or you go into the UFC or WWE. There’s really no outlet for someone who loves to wrestle and is exceptional at it to turn pro. We’re providing that path, and giving kids icons to look up to, both men and women,” Bronstein said.

Internally, RAF has adopted a storytelling approach underscored by real athlete narratives—not scripted rivalries. With multimedia producer David Sahadi—an industry veteran behind high-octane promos for WWE, TNA, and MLW—the league intends to build emotional investment around its competitors, mirroring formats like The Voice for athletes.

Currently, RAF still faces headwinds—some reports point to slow ticket sales ahead of RAF 01—but its broadcast deal with Fox Nation and a clear schedule of further events in November and December suggest a strategic rollout that could build momentum ahead of a weekly live series launching in 2026.

As RAF prepares to make its debut, the question remains: can the new league capture the imagination of young fans and rival the popularity of Dana White‘s UFC and WWE? Share your thoughts below.