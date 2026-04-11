Hunter Biden “100% In” for MMA Fight Against Donald Trump’s Kids as UFC White House Event Looms

As the UFC prepares for a historic event on June 14 on the White House lawn, an even more unbelievable fight proposal has entered the conversation, one that pits the Bidens against the Trumps. In the newest chapter of their family’s long-running feud, former President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, issued a challenge to President Donald Trump’s kids, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., for a cage match.

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Referencing filmmaker and content creator Andrew Callaghan’s idea, Hunter Biden stepped in and pushed things further in a post shared on social media.

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“I think he’s trying to organize a cage match, me versus Eric and Don Jr.,” he said on social media. “I told him I’d do it, 100% in, if he can pull it off.”

As per reports, even Callaghan himself suggested in an email to USA TODAY that the comments may have been made “in jest,” but would be willing to set it up if all parties involved are “willing to engage Hunter in mutual combat.” But the timing makes it interesting. The UFC is already working toward a historic event at the White House. The idea of high-profile figures stepping into a cage, even hypothetically, suddenly doesn’t feel completely out of place in today’s entertainment landscape.

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Still, there’s a big gap between talk and execution. The challenge remains one-sided, however, as neither Donald Trump Jr. nor Eric Trump has responded publicly. And even if they do respond, there are layers to this that go beyond social media—logistics, legality, and basic safety would all come into play. After all, this isn’t trained fighters agreeing to compete; it’s public figures with no professional fighting background being linked to a combat sport setting.

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The situation has already drawn parallels to the proposed Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk cage fight that dominated headlines in 2023 before quietly fading away. That matchup had real momentum for a moment, with both sides training and teasing details, yet it never materialized.

From a numbers standpoint, Dana White and the UFC don’t need something like this. The promotion continues to generate strong revenue through established stars and global events. But moments like these show how far the reach of combat sports has extended. And the UFC head honcho, a few days ago, opened up on the challenges he’s been facing while setting up the historic card.

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Dana White claims “lightning” is the only thing that can cause a break at the UFC White House card

Beyond the headlines, this event is a logistical risk in ways the UFC rarely deals with. Dana White has been open about one thing for years: he doesn’t like outdoor shows. Weather introduces variables that you simply can’t control. But this time, he’s making an exception, and it’s not a small one. The entire card is scheduled for June 14 on the South Lawn of the White House, with a custom-built structure designed to protect the Octagon.

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“We’re fighting [through bad weather], if it f—- snows we’re fighting. We’re fighting,” White shared on Adin Ross’s stream. “Nothing will stop this show going that night, it could f*cking rain — lightning. Lightning is the only thing. We’d have to wait it out. We’d have to wait the lightning out and then do the fight.”

The UFC boss admitted this is exactly why he’s avoided outdoor events in the past, pointing to issues like heavy winds, humidity, and even insects. But instead of avoiding those problems, the UFC is now planning around them. That includes starting setup far earlier than usual, as he confessed the promotion will begin setting things up in May, a month prior.

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White also confirmed that fans will get their first real look at the setup during the UFC 327 broadcast, teasing how the South Lawn will be transformed into a fight venue.

Ultimately, the idea of Hunter Biden stepping into a cage with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump grabs attention instantly, especially with a historic UFC event already set for the White House. But attention doesn’t equal execution. Dana White and his team are focused on delivering a first-of-its-kind event. That means managing weather risks, building a venue from scratch, and ensuring the fights go ahead without disruption. Compared to that, talk of celebrity or political crossover bouts is just noise unless it becomes something concrete.