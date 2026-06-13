Hunter Biden Slams Donald Trump, Dana White for ‘Ruining’ UFC With White House Event

The crossover between mixed martial arts and the highest office in the nation for UFC Freedom 250 has the entire country divided over its obvious political undertones. But Hunter Biden just delivered the most brutal political takedown yet.

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With an outdoor cage set up on the South Lawn of the White House for Sunday’s historic event, former President Joe Biden‘s son appeared angered by nature of the spectacle, accusing Donald Trump and Dana White of irreparably ruining the UFC by forcing fans to choose a political side. Speaking on California Governor Gavin Newsom’s YouTube channel, Hunter Biden didn’t hold back when asked about the UFC’s massive Washington, D.C. takeover.

“I like the UFC,” he said. “I like watching it. They ruined it. They ruined it. It makes it hard now, you know what I mean? It literally does, because everybody’s got to choose a side. They have to put it on the goddamn South Lawn? And in the midst of the 250th anniversary.

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“I mean, I can’t understand why Dana White… I don’t have anything against Dana White. But what the f—, man? Like, it’s your brand. Like, how are you doing this? How are you doing this? How is this appropriate?”

Hunter Biden’s frustration isn’t without reason. In recent years, the UFC has increasingly aligned itself with right-wing politics, solidified by a deep partnership between Dana White and Donald Trump. White even spoken for Trump at the RNC on multiple occasions. Similarily Trump has been invited to many UFC events. On top of it, the promotion catering primarily to the “manosphere” audience has also alienated many UFC fans who find themselves in the center or left of the political spectrum.

The 56-year-old’s outrage is also part of a broader wave of public backlash, as seen by recent statistics. According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos nationwide poll of more than 4,500 adults, only 16% of Americans think it’s appropriate to organize a cage-fighting event on the White House grounds to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with Trump’s 80th birthday. An overwhelming 46% found it straight inappropriate.

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Even within Donald Trump’s own base, the event is unpopular; only 31% of Republicans supported the spectacle, despite 80% still favoring the president overall. High-profile celebrities such as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jared Leto, and several others stars have also declined invites to show their disapproval of Trump.

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Even figures inside the fighting community are deeply divided on the decision to combine politics and MMA. While Dana White views the $60 million South Lawn setup as a highly personal victory—remembering how Donald Trump kept the bankrupt organization afloat in 2001 by hosting UFC events at the Trump Taj Mahal after Senator John McCain labeled it “human cockfighting”—other UFC fighters see a dangerous precedent.

During the UFC Vegas 118 media day, featherweight Bryce Mitchell echoed the sentiment of many. While ‘Thug Nasty’ stated that he likes Dana White and wishes the fighters fighting on it well, he criticized the federal government for overstepping its responsibilities.

“As far as the government, I’m an economics major. I love studying politics,” Mitchell said. “On the political side of things, not the UFC’s business, that is, of course, they’re gonna say yes to it, but what I think personally is that our government is desecrating its role in society by entertaining sports.

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“Our government is to protect and serve the people, and really should be as minimal as possible. When you’re doing all of this stuff, hosting sporting events, it’s really outside of what the goal of the government was intended to be because our tax dollars and resources are funding this operation.”

To make things even more interesting, Sean Strickland, who is possibly the most vocal man against the event and even got banned by the UFC from even attending it despite being the middleweight champion, recently had to be saved by cops after crashing the pre-fight press conference.

So, it is no surprise that even Hunter Biden chimed in to let his thoughts be known against the very controversial spectacle. However, it is worth noting that the irony of him leading the charge against the event isn’t lost on fight fans, especially considering his own bizarre history with the promotion.

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Hunter Biden’s past cage match challenge adds fuel to White House drama

Earlier this year, Biden Jr went viral after telling journalist Andrew Callaghan on Channel 5 that he was “100% in” to step inside a cage to settle a score with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

“I told him ​I’d do it—100% in, if he can pull it off.” Hunter Biden said in a video shared on Callaghan’s ​channel.

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And while the matchup never came to fruition, the tension has spilled directly onto fight week. But it is worth noting that this environment of selective executive vetting stands in sharp contrast to past administrations’ handling of public spectacles.

Back in 2023, the Joe Biden administration faced significant conservative backlash for hanging the Progress Pride flag right from the Truman Balcony. This was the very first time in American history that a flag for a specific social cause took precedence over the American flag at the White House.

That same event went totally off the rails when influencer Rose Montoya posted a video going topless on the lawn, a move that has now been mentioned by even Joe Rogan in his rare defense of Donald Trump and the much-awaited White House event.

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So, between Joe Rogan‘s love-hate equation with UFC Freedom 250, Sean Strickland’s near-riot, Bryce Mitchell’s economic warnings, and Hunter Biden’s insane rant, the UFC’s attempt to celebrate the “American fighting spirit” on the South Lawn has ensured that the real combat is taking place outside the cage.