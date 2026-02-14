Hunter Campbell Alerted as Arman Tsarukyan Eyes Champion From UFC Roster as Next Opponent

Despite being the top contender in the UFC lightweight division, Arman Tsarukyan appears to be pursuing fights beyond just the quest for UFC gold. While one might assume he is focused on other contenders, the reality is different. In fact, he has expressed a desire for more grappling bouts, this time against the reigning bantamweight UFC BJJ champion.

The grappler in question is Mikey Musumeci. And from him, the entire conversation began. Musumeci defended his title against Shay Montague at UFC BJJ 5 on Feb. 12. However, shortly after that, the grappling wizard stated his desire to face Tsarukyan over the latter’s callout of Hollywood star Tom Hardy. And the UFC lightweight contender didn’t stay away from the conversation as he agreed to the grappling contest.

Arman Tsarukyan and Mikey Musumeci agree to fight

“Tell your boss to send me a contract 💰,” wrote Arman Tsarukyan under Mikey Musumeci’s Instagram post. Now, Tsarukyan has been quite active on his social media handles lately. And surely, he did not take time to share his response. Following that, Musumeci doubled down on his wish and alerted his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, and UFC CBO Hunter Campbell.

“@arm_011 Bratha I have to check your grappling…. we both have the same boss, Hunter. And we both agree now, great, so let’s do it!!! @ufcbjj @aliabdelaziz.”

Although Tsarukyan has been grappling a lot lately, there is a stark difference in his and Musumeci’s weight classes. The Armenian came out for five grappling bouts in 2025. And almost all those fights, Tsarukyan fought in either the welterweight or middleweight category.

Meanwhile, Musumeci is a bantamweight. Despite his accolades in the grappling world, that could surely play a big role in a potential fight against Tsarukyan. But as of now, all these are speculations.

Any official announcements or comments from the UFC are yet to be made. However, in addition to his agreement to face Musumeci, Tsarukyan has also teased a potential move down to the UFC’s featherweight division. And as it seems, the champion of the 145-pound division believes it to be a good move.

Alexander Volkanovski is ready to welcome Tsarukyan at featherweight

Arman Tsarukyan has had very few appearances in the UFC lately. Although he has been undefeated in the lightweight division since 2022, Tsarukyan has yet to fight for the title. While he received an opportunity for it at UFC 311 against Islam Makhachev, the Armenian was forced to pull out in the last minute.

Now, growing weary of waiting on opportunities, Tsarukyan touched upon the possibility of a featherweight move. While he surely believes he can make the cut, champion Alexander Volkanovski is quite doubtful about it. But amid that, he surely welcomes a top fighter like Tsarukyan in the featherweight division.

“It’d be good to have a guy like him. Obviously, we’ve got a stacked division,” said Volkanovski in an interview with Complex. “To have someone like Arman in it would be incredible. Whether he can make the cut, I’m not sure. I mean, he’s not too big, maybe he could.”

Since his victory over Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar last November, Tsarukyan has not made his return to the octagon yet. Now, whether he faces Mikey Musumeci next or a featherweight fighter next will be quite interesting to see.

Do let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments below!