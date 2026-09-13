“Hunter Campbell Is Gonna Throw Those Gloves Away”: Fans React to Jean Silva’s Bizarre UFC Noche Celebration

Jean Silva really has the whole fight world talking about the most bizarre of celebrations ever seen. After pulling off a dramatic comeback against Jose Miguel Delgado at Noche UFC, the Brazilian delivered a post-fight moment nobody saw coming.

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Silva secured a third-round submission, jumped over the cage, took off his gloves, and handed them straight to UFC executive Hunter Campbell. And just to make sure the message was clear, he declared himself the next champion. Yes, that actually happened.

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The 29-year-old was actually supposed to headline Noche UFC against Yair Rodriguez at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. But after Rodriguez pulled out, the Brazilian featherweight was left without an opponent until Arizona native Jose Miguel Delgado stepped up on short notice.

And Delgado wasn’t about to make things easy for him. From the opening bell, the local fighter made ‘Lord’ work for every inch. The Fighting Nerds product struggled to find his rhythm as Delgado kept circling away, mixing in calf kicks and refusing to let him settle.

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Imago UFC 314 – Volkanovski vs Lopes Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC 314 – Volkanovski vs Lopes at Kesaya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, FL Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/ABACAPRESS.COM Miami MIAMI, FL United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xPXxImages/ABACAx

Then came the big moment: Delgado caught Jean Silva with a right cross that dropped him. He appeared to buzz him again before the round was over, making it clear that this was going to be anything but a straightforward comeback.

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Silva came out for the second round looking like he had somewhere to be. ‘Lord’ took the center of the Octagon, turned up the pressure, and started forcing Delgado to fight on his terms.

When Jose Miguel Delgado caught a knee, the Brazilian used the moment to turn it into a takedown, then followed up with some nasty ground strikes. His feints were also starting to create openings, and Delgado was finding it harder and harder to keep him off.

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By the third, ‘Lord’ was fully in control. He backed the 28-year-old up against the fence and landed a damaging combination before capitalizing on a scramble to take his back. From there, the rear-naked choke simply did the job.

Jean Silva had completed the comeback, and the win gave him another big featherweight victory. But the Brazilian wasn’t done putting on a show. He jumped the cage, started chewing through the tape around his gloves, ripped them off, and handed them to Campbell.

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Then he appeared to bark something in the UFC executive’s direction before making his message clear: he was the next champion. And as expected, Silva’s unusual celebration immediately sparked a wave of reactions online.

Fans react to Jean Silva’s bizarre celebration at UFC Noche

After seeing the bizarre moment unfold at UFC Noche, fight fans were confused by the scene, while others found the glove exchange with Hunter Campbell genuinely hilarious.

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“Hunter Campbell is gonna throw those gloves away, Jean Silva what is your issue?” one fan wrote.

Another described the moment as “one of the more bizarre and oddly captivating celebrations,” adding that Silva appeared to struggle more with removing his gloves than he did with Delgado.

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“Jean Silva had a harder fight with his gloves than Delgado,” another fan joked.

The celebration also left some viewers completely baffled.

“Bro wtf is Jean Silva doing?” one fan asked.

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Another wrote, “Jean Silva is genuinely mentally unstable. rips his gloves off screaming in Hunter’s face, proceeds to tell [Daniel] Cormier he trained to get beat.”

Others were more entertained by the exchange, with one viewer simply stating, “Jean Silva giving his gloves to Hunter Campbell was hilarious.”

One fan imagined what Campbell might have been thinking in the moment: “Hunter Campbell: Bro wtf are you doing barking at me and handing me your smelly gloves?”

Jokes aside, Jean Silva’s comeback could have some serious implications for the UFC featherweight title picture. Alexander Volkanovski is scheduled to defend his belt against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 on October 24, 2026, but ‘Lord’ has already made it clear that he believes he should be next in line.

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Volkanovski, meanwhile, has been pretty vocal about wanting the Evloev fight. The Russian has built a strong resume and established himself as one of the division’s top contenders. And if the champion’s team is to be believed, the Brazilian wasn’t even being considered for the next title shot.

That could make Jean Silva’s latest win a pretty inconvenient development for the UFC’s plans. In fact, even after the UFC announced Silva’s matchup with Rodriguez, the Brazilian wasn’t exactly ruling himself out of the title picture.

In a video he uploaded on social media, ‘Lord’ pointed to Evloev’s history of pulling out of scheduled fights and suggested that he could still get the call if the Russian contender withdrew, just like he did in 5 of his 11 total fight cancellations in the UFC so far.

“Probably Evloev will fight while there’s no one else, but there’s a big risk that he’ll pull out of the fight and they’ll put me in there,” he said in his native Portuguese. “I have a slight feeling in my heart that Evloev will pull out and I’ll fight [Volkanovski].”

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With Movsar Evloev still scheduled to face Alexander Volkanovski, Jean Silva may have to wait a little longer for his title shot, unless he gets asked to serve as the official backup fighter.

After all, there is no denying that by surviving Delgado’s early onslaught and turning the fight around to secure a third-round finish, the Brazilian has once again forced his way into the conversation.

And, of course, he made sure nobody would forget how he celebrated it.