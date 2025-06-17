Hunter Campbrell Urged to Take Over Dana White as the UFC’s Voice

As the UFC continues its rapid growth, its head honcho Dana White has been noticeably distancing himself from the multi-billion dollar promotion. This isn’t speculation or accusation — it’s a fact that has emerged over the past few years. What began as limited absences during UFC Fight Night or pre- and post-fight press conferences has now evolved into something far more significant.

Since last year, Dana White has been noticeably absent from several fight nights, and this trend only intensified earlier this year. He notably missed the post-fight press conference at UFC 315, a significant occasion marking the UFC’s return to Montreal after ten years. Although he made an appearance at UFC 316 later that month, his level of engagement seemed diminished compared to his presence at events like UFC 309.

So, is it time for Dana White to step down from the UFC? Let’s hear what the experts have to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Is Dana White’s era at the UFC coming to a close?

Last week, at UFC’s biggest event in Atlanta, Dana White was once again absent. Either Hunter Campbell, the UFC’s Chief Business Officer, or Executive Vice President David Shaw, filled his role. This has sparked numerous questions. While White remains the face of the UFC, he is also a busy entrepreneur involved in several ventures, including Power Slap, Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, and his own energy drink brand.

Additionally, Dana White is gearing up to launch a boxing league in partnership with TKO under a multi-year deal with Saudi promoter Turki Al-Sheikh. This explains some of his absences but raises concerns about the potential cost to the UFC’s focus and future — concerns recently voiced by veteran journalists Brian Campbell and Luke Thomas on the ‘Morning Kombat’ podcast. Brian Campbell urged the CEO to consider passing the torch to someone else, such as lawyer-turned-UFC CBO Hunter Campbell.

He said, “I was also watching the ‘Dana watch’ to see if he would be back, and if he would be back in his role. He was not. Luke, what are we doing here?”Co-host Luke Thomas responded, “Yeah, I’m not even here to make some kind of angry claim about ‘he’s got to be there’ and ‘he’s got to do that.’ It’s not going to work; it doesn’t mean anything. We are where we are, right?”

Dana White’s absence from last week’s major UFC event in Atlanta wasn’t due to business commitments. Instead, he was in Washington, D.C., where the White House invited him, alongside fighters Tim Kennedy and Luke Rockhold, to participate in a grand military parade marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army — an event that also coincided with former President Donald Trump’s birthday. Notably, the UFC was one of the event’s sponsors. Luke Thomas acknowledged that White’s absence isn’t disastrous, but still noticeable.

This situation makes it increasingly clear that White will likely continue to miss UFC events, especially with his first boxing league set to launch in September, a venture being developed by the TKO Group.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Could Hunter Campbell be the next White replacement?

Dana White has been at the helm of the UFC for over thirty years. At 55, with a reported net worth exceeding $500 million, he no longer needs to worry about financial security. And for someone like White — juggling multiple business ventures — it’s only natural to wonder whether fatigue or a desire for new challenges is beginning to set in.

He even hinted at that possibility in a cryptic statement, “We’re going to find out this year. We’ll see how long I can run this hard.” While the message stops short of signaling a definitive exit, it has fueled speculation that a change in leadership may be on the horizon. A UFC without Dana White still feels like a stretch — but change, sooner or later, is inevitable.

Veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has also acknowledged this possibility. In his view, Hunter Campbell is the natural heir to Dana White’s throne. Helwani has labeled Campbell the “third” most important person in the UFC, behind only White and TKO Group boss Ari Emanuel. Campbell already handles the bulk of fighter negotiations and internal dealings — responsibilities once managed directly by the promotion CEO. Commenting on Campbell’s personality and future within the UFC, Helwani said,

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He’s not emotional. He doesn’t get personal. He doesn’t get too fiery. He’s a good yin to Dana’s [White’s] yang, if you will. But I don’t have a relationship with him because I’ve never met him in person and we never had a conversation… But no issues and I have no idea what would happen if Dana left.”

So, what do you make of the experts’ take? Can Hunter Campbell truly step up and uphold the legacy Dana White built over the past three decades? Share your thoughts in the comments below.