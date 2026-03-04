Watch What’s Trending Now!

If you thought the chaos at RAF 6 was the end of it, think again. Arman Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas are running it back. Less than two weeks after their match turned into a full-fledged brawl, the two will face off in a submission-only rematch on March 11 at Hype FC in Brazil.

The same tension, but in a new arena. This time, the stakes feel even more personal because it’s no longer just about points and pride; it’s about unfinished business.

Hype FC boss claims a 70% chance of another brawl in the Arman Tsarukyan rematch

Armand Martirosian, the CEO of Hype FC, wasted no time in organizing the rematch. Speaking to Red Corner MMA in Portuguese, he revealed that he contacted Arman Tsarukyan just 15-20 minutes after the brawl at RAF 6 broke out. The response? Instant green light.

“I’ve known Arman for three, four years already, yet I’ve never seen him that furious,” he said. “I’ve never heard such harsh words from him with being so emotional. This match is very personal for him.

“15-20 minutes after the brawl broke out, I texted him, ‘ Let me make the rematch with him.’ And he was incredibly happy to hear that.”

In fact, the Armenian lightweight contender couldn’t help but let his future plans be known in his very response to the rematch.

“He was like, ‘Yes, let’s do it,'” Martirosian added. “‘By all means, make it happen. I just want to choke him out cold now.’

“The beef is very real in this case, so I think it would be exciting.”

The promoter isn’t pretending this will be a much calmer affair. In fact, he’s playing it up by predicting that the Arman Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas will end up brawling again in the rematch. And, given what happened last time, his numbers don’t sound unrealistic.

“Yes, I believe this could end with another brawl,” the HYPE FC CEO added. “I can see they hate each other after what happened. So there’s a 70% chance that there will be another brawl.”

The rematch will take place in the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, with a public press conference scheduled for March 9. Armand Martirosian claims it is the biggest and most exciting matchup that can be made now.

It is a bold claim. However, footage from RAF 6—slaps, punches, and teams rushing in—has already given this rivalry legs. Georgio Poullas was jumped and had no time to defend himself. Arman Tsarukyan believes he has proved a point. Neither side seems willing to shake hands just yet.

The only real question now isn’t whether they’ll grapple. The first question is whether security will be ready when they’re done. The second, more critical question is whether Arman Tsarukyan should even risk another brawl considering the fact that his outside-the-Octagon antics have already gotten him snubbed from a title shot in the past.

Arman Tsarukyan had to avoid another brawl to secure a UFC title fight

This is where things become tricky for Arman Tsarukyan. His main goal isn’t to win a grappling match; it’s to compete for UFC gold. On paper, he has already accomplished enough to earn a title shot. However, if your past headlines include altercations with opponents and fans, it gives the promotion reasons to hesitate.

Fair or not, reliability matters. Up until RAF 6, ‘Ahalkalakets’ was building momentum in the right way: by being active, winning matches, and keeping his name relevant. Then came the post-match punches. Even if Georgio Poullas provoked him, the optics don’t help the UFC lightweight.

The Armenian has already confessed in the past that he sometimes reacts emotionally in the moment. That honesty is real, but it also reinforces the concern. If Arman Tsarukyan wants the belt, the strategy is simple: win and walk away clean. Another viral brawl may boost a grappling card, but it will not help his cause for a UFC title shot.