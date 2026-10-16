“I Almost Died”: Sean Strickland Gets Chased by Homeless Man in Canada

Sean Strickland has arrived in Canada to reportedly corner UFC bantamweight Melissa Croden against Chelsea Chandler at the Edmonton Fight Night event this weekend. But the middleweight champion’s entrance in Canada was strangely interrupted after he got chased by a homeless person.

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Strickland went live on Instagram while casually walking through the neighborhoods of Alberta when he unexpectedly found homeless people lying on the ground. One of them noticed him recording and angrily charged at Strickland for trying to record them without permission.

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“It’s me. I’m recording me,” Strickland said in the video. “It’s not you guys.”

The man confronted Strickland, clearly stating that he didn’t like the UFC fighter recording them. However, ‘Tarzan’ insisted he wasn’t recording them and abruptly ran, trying to flee the scene.

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“It’s me. I’m recording me, guys,” Strickland added. “Oh s—t, run away, cop!”

Unfortunately, Strickland’s attempt to escape the person failed as the man chased him.

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“Bull s—t. I almost died,” Strickland said.

The homeless man’s audio wasn’t clear, but it seemed like he accused Strickland of lying about not recording them. The UFC middleweight champion once again reassured the man, stating that he wasn’t a cop and was just recording himself.

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Imago January 17, 2024, Toronto, On, CANADA: Sean Strickland, UFC middleweight champion speaks with the media ahead of UFC 297 in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. The pay-per-view card, the first in Toronto since UFC 231 in December 2018, features nine Canadians and two world title fights. Sean Strickland PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20240117_zaf_c35_079 Copyright: xNathanxDenettex

“What’s your name?” Strickland said. “You are not in trouble. I’m not a cop. I’m just asking how you are doing. Do you look? I’m recording me. I’m leaving. I’m leaving.”

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Still, the man adamantly asked Strickland why he would record them. The 35-year-old finally provided a straightforward answer, explaining that he was disturbed by the open d—g use.

“Do you want me to tell you why?” Strickland stated. “I’m an American, and this doesn’t really happen in America. I just think it’s so crazy that they allow like open d—g use.”

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The homeless man admitted to his addiction, prompting Strickland to share more thoughts about d—g abuse.

“I understand that,” Strickland added. “But don’t you wanna like not use d—gs? But what annoys me is I think… By them doing this you are making more d—g addicts.”

The homeless man once again told Strickland that he should ask permission before recording, but this time, he warned the UFC fighter that he might get k—ed if he didn’t follow the rules. Strickland nodded and quickly left the scene.

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“That’s okay,” Strickland said. “I wish you the best. I hope you get clean. So anyways, you guys, this is Alberta.”

This could be one of the strangest encounters Sean Strickland has had in Canada. Thankfully, the UFC middleweight champion approached the situation calmly, which helped prevent either of them from getting physically hurt.

However, Strickland’s reaction, in which he claimed he nearly died, stemmed from the intensity of the chase rather than an actual threat to his life.

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But this isn’t the first time he has had an abrupt encounter with a homeless man. In fact, Strickland’s previous altercation with a homeless man ended with him pulling out his gun.

The UFC middleweight champion appeared on Sean Ryan’s show in July 2026, where he explained a dire situation involving a homeless man. Strickland said a homeless man threw a bicycle at his car, which led him to hold the person at gunpoint until the police arrived.

Undoubtedly, Strickland’s recent encounter with a homeless person in Canada added another chapter to his eventful life. That said, it appears that the Nevada-based fighter had much more to say about the condition of Alberta.

Sean Strickland blasts Alberta, calls the place a “trash can”

Sean Strickland has always been highly critical of Canada and its government. He famously confronted a reporter during UFC 297 fight week, an incident that even prompted Dana White to respond. More than two years later, Strickland is once again in the spotlight for his criticism of the country.

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The two-time UFC middleweight champion showed support for the political rally ‘Rally for Alberta’ before arriving in the Canadian city. But when he finally arrived, the condition of the place seemingly shocked Strickland, who voiced his frustration over people he described as zombies.

“Left downtown and yep this place is a trash can,” Strickland posted on X. “Zombies everywhere.”

In a subsequent social media post, Strickland once again aimed at the Canadian government over what he described as a lack of “policing.” He also shared a picture of a person on a sidewalk who appeared to be experiencing a possible d—g-related crisis and claimed he had seen five people in a similar condition.

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Clearly, Sean Strickland’s time in Canada is frustrating him, with more comments potentially emerging between now and this weekend as the UFC Edmonton event approaches.