“I Can Break His Leg”: UFC Star Threatens Josh Hokit for Disrespecting Brazil

After getting into the UFC, Josh Hokit has definitely propelled himself into mainstream popularity with his WWE-style heel character, which he puts on display during press conferences and post-fight interviews. Of course, the Californian’s impressive performances have also worked in his favor to amplify that stardom. But Hokit has also made plenty of enemies in the promotion thanks to his controversial tirades. One of them has now vowed to break Hokit’s leg over his disrespectful comments about Brazil.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent interview with Home of Fight, #11-ranked Brazilian UFC heavyweight Valter Walker threatened Josh Hokit for speaking negatively about his home country.

“Be ready for this guy,” Walker said. “This guy is no problem. For me, bro, this guy, Josh Hokit, I can break his leg. But please, when he taps, I don’t wanna let him go. No, I’m going to send him to surgery, brother. If I take his leg and he taps, I don’t wanna let him go. He talked s–t about my country. He talked sh–t about Brazilian people. Before, when my leg was broken, he called my name on the microphone. But step by step, one day, we are gonna meet in the Octagon. This is all that matters. One day, his foot is gonna be mine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hokit has, in the past, targeted some Brazilian fighters like Alex Pereira and Paulo Costa during his rants. However, Walker didn’t mention a specific instance in which Hokit targeted his home country. Still, there’s one standout incident in which the undefeated heavyweight was involved that angered Brazilian fighters and fans. Before fighting Guilherme Uriel on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2025, Hokit uploaded a video targeting Brazilians that turned into an utterly distasteful rant.

“When I talk about Brazil, I’m excluding the mamacitas,” Hokit said in the video. “I’m only talking about the Brazilian men because as Americans, I just feel like they’re beneath us. You’re a big brawler, you fight like a beginner. If you came to America back in the day they’d probably call you a [n—].”

Following the rant, Uriel entered the DWCS bout fired up to prove himself, but Hokit ended up smashing him with a second-round finish. In that sense, Walker may very well have been referring to that particular incident, as it was one of the occasions where Hokit appeared to insult the entire country of Brazil rather than just his opponent. That said, Valter Walker’s threat isn’t simply talk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brazilian heavyweight is currently tied with Rousimar Palhares for the most heel-hook submission victories in UFC history at five. However, the major distinction is that Walker has finished each of his last four opponents via consecutive heel hooks within a fourteen-month period. So, ‘The Clean Monster,’ who is set to face Thomas Petersen at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi later this month, believes he could put Hokit away with the very same submission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Josh Hokit isn’t the only fighter to have taken verbal shots at Brazil. Most notably, Colby Covington and Chael Sonnen have also made controversial comments about the country and its people. For that, Walker would likely be even more motivated if he ever got the chance to face Hokit.

However, the Brazilian heavyweight may have to wait his turn, as another UFC star has already set his sights on the outspoken Californian.

Ex-UFC champ calls out Josh Hokit after announcing heavyweight move

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill‘s run at 205 lbs has gone downhill. After returning from a torn Achilles, ‘Sweet Dreams’ dropped three straight bouts against top contenders, remaining winless since defeating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 back in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

As such, Hill decided to change the trajectory of his career and make a jump up to heavyweight. For his first fight, the former 205 lbs champion has Josh Hokit in his sights, who is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Hill’s former opponent, Alex Pereira.

“I’m moving up to heavyweight,” Hill said on the What You Think Podcast. “That’s the announcement. Breaking news… I’m going to heavyweight. It’s been something that I’ve been working on now for the last few months. Putting in the necessary weight, muscle, and everything like that to move up. Wouldn’t it be better if I came back and won the heavyweight title? I think double champ is better than two-time champion. I like the way it sounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As far as Hokit goes, that’s what I want. That’s exactly the fight I want. I didn’t even really know about him before he fought Curtis Blaydes; shoutout to him for making a name for himself. I have no problems with the antics at all. But yeah, 100 percent, Josh Hokit is a fight I want for my heavyweight debut. Why not? Former UFC champion, come on. Come get some.”

Well, Josh Hokit definitely has a long line of opponents waiting for him. However, the 28-year-old is actively pushing for a fight with Alex Pereira. With that, the UFC may choose to explore that grudge match first before considering other possibilities.