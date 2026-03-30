“I Couldn’t Drive”: Kevin Holland Reveals Extent of Low Blow Injury Sustained at UFC Vancouver

Kevin Holland can’t forget the illegal shots he absorbed at UFC Vancouver, not because of the loss, but because of what they cost him outside the cage. The moment from the event where he got hit with a low blow had consequences long after the match ended. Even though months have passed and the pain has faded, Holland is still disappointed with his opponent, Mike Malott, as he reveals the impact of the prohibited shots.

“I mean, it sucked,” said Holland in an interview with MMA Fighting. “In the moment, it sucked. I didn’t want to continue at all, but I’m happy I did. A better man for it. Now in the gym, somebody gets kicked in the nuts, and I’m like, we’re not deducting a point, get your a** up, keep sparring. I mean, I guess you could say everyone has iron nuts now. It’s good for them.

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“I went home, I couldn’t drive my tractor, I couldn’t ride the horse. Hell, the only thing that felt good was good old chewy from the f*cking chew monster; other than that, that thing was hurting. It was one of those situations where it’s like I’m blessed I’ve already got two kids. Those types of things affect you. F*ck Malott, but other than that, good to go.”

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For those unaware, UFC Vancouver took place in October 2025. Headlined by a bout between Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen, Kevin Holland fought Mike Malott in the co-main event. Now, in just a few minutes into the fight, Holland had to unexpectedly absorb two low blows.

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Although the second groin strike put Holland down for several minutes, he continued the fight. And eventually, at the end of three rounds, ‘Trailblazer’ lost via unanimous decision. Now, despite the evident low blows, referee Dan Miragliotta didn’t deduct points from Malott, a decision that came as a shocker.

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As such, just a few days back, when Movsar Evloev landed a low blow on Lerone Murphy at UFC London, a point was deducted. But Holland is not quite disappointed on that front; for him, the real issue is the severity of such incidents. For him, he almost struggled to carry out day-to-day activities like driving or riding.

While that incident impacted Holland, Malott felt it was more of an exaggerated expression from the 33-year-old.

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When Mike Malott brushed off the brutal low blow claim of Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland is a veteran in the UFC, who is known for his fight activity. Ahead of his bout against Mike Malott, ‘Trailblazer’ had four outings, where he won and lost twice. Meanwhile, for Malott as a rising prospect, it was an opportunity to secure a win over a popular name like Holland.

But when the low blow incident took place, the Canadian could have been robbed of an opportunity to continue his fight at Holland’s wish. Although ‘Trailblazer’ did not opt for that option, Malott believed that the impact wasn’t as severe as the American fighter portrayed.

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“I didn’t think that was a bad shot,” said Malott during the UFC Vancouver post-fight press conference. “Ok, brushed the cup, I’m sure it hurt, it doesn’t feel great, but come on, man, no way. Please don’t let this be the reason this ends. We’re going to have to run this back because of a groin shot? Get out of here. Luckily, he’s a gamer. He’s tough. He’s down to keep going, so good on him for continuing.”

Now, it’s been months since that bout took place. Both Kevin Holland and Mike Malott have fights coming up against different opponents. On April 11, Holland is facing Randy Brown in a welterweight bout at UFC 327. Meanwhile, Malott will be clashing against another veteran, Gilbert Burns, at UFC Winnipeg a week later, on April 18.

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On that note, who do you think will secure wins in their next fights? Let us know in the comments below!