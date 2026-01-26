“I Didn’t Even…”: Tom Aspinall Responds to Dana White’s Critical Remarks at UFC 324 Post-Fight Press Conference

Tom Aspinall is shocked to say the least. Why? Well, because of what Dana White had to say about his eye injury. This comes after Saturday night’s UFC 324, which kicked off the UFC-Paramount era with a blockbuster interim title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett. During the post-fight press conference, a reporter pressed White about Aspinall.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Oh, Jesus, don’t let me talk about Tom Aspinall’s eye,” Dana White said when asked about an update. “Apparently, he’s going in for a second surgery or just had it, and by surgery I mean injections.” Having remembered what happened the last time he commented on Aspinall, White refused to say anything further. And now, Tom Aspinall has reflected on what White said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Aspinall is catching strays in his living room

In Aspinall’s latest YouTube video, he was asked about Dana White’s statement and appeared genuinely surprised by the mention. ‘The Honeybadger’ questioned why his name even came up during UFC 324. “About me? I didn’t even fight last night,” the heavyweight champion said before watching White’s clip from the post-fight presser.

“Catching strays aren’t I?” Aspinall added after viewing the footage. “Catching strays in my own living room on a Sunday morning,” he continued. Aspinall and Ciryl Gane squared off in October last year at UFC 321. The bout ended in controversy after Gane accidentally poked Aspinall in both eyes during the first round. The fight was ultimately ruled a no-contest, and Aspinall was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

In the aftermath, Aspinall revealed he had suffered bilateral ocular trauma, which required surgeries on both eyes. He underwent the first procedure in December, with the second scheduled for mid-January. With January now nearly over, it’s safe to assume Aspinall has already undergone the second surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago UFC 321: Aspinall v Gane ABU DHABI, UAE – OCTOBER 25: Tom Aspinall red of UK competes against French fighter Ciryl Gane blue in the Mens heavyweight category during the UFC 321 Mixed Martial Arts event held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on October 25, 2025. Waleed Zein / Anadolu Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxWaleedxZeinx

However, there is still no official word on when a rematch between Aspinall and Gane might take place. Regardless, this isn’t the first time Dana White has commented on Tom Aspinall’s eye issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Dana White had to clarify his stance on Aspinall

Dana White clarified his comments regarding Tom Aspinall after the UFC heavyweight champion voiced frustration over how the situation was portrayed following UFC 321. After the fight ended due to an accidental eye poke, White described the outcome as “shitty,” remarks that Aspinall felt downplayed the seriousness of his injury.

Aspinall later defended his decision, stating, “I’m not a f*cking dummy… I’m not going to go out there and fight one of the best strikers in the world if I can’t see.” At the UFC 323 post-fight press conference, White said his words were misunderstood. “I wasn’t saying anything negative towards him,” White explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I said I think Tom’s eyes are good, he’s going to take some time, heal and come back. That’s all I said.” He also acknowledged the confusion surrounding his remarks, adding, “Things can be taken out of context… I don’t even remember what the f*ck I said.” White stressed that his comments were never meant to be derogatory toward Aspinall or his decision to stop fighting.

It appears Dana White tried his best to tread carefully about Tom Aspinall’s eye this time around. And from Aspinall’s reaction, it appears he didn’t mind what White had to say. But the big question is: When will the rematch happen?