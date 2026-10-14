“I Didn’t Appreciate That”: Bruce Buffer Criticizes Josh Hokit’s Michelle Obama Comments at UFC White House

Bruce Buffer has seen plenty of trash talk in his UFC days, but Josh Hokit’s antics? That’s not his cup of tea. The legendary announcer isn’t buying what the heavyweight is selling after his controversial remarks about Michelle Obama at UFC Freedom 250, and he didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts. Buffer gave ‘The Incredible Hok’ his props for being able to fight but made it clear that his mouth is a whole different story.

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During a Kick livestream with N3ON, Buffer explained why Hokit’s remarks rubbed him the wrong way.

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“Then you have a guy like Josh Hokit, the heavyweight, okay? He can fight, but I don’t like what he talks about,” he said. “I think he’s disrespectful, and sorry, Josh, if you’re watching, it’s just the way it is. But this is his thing; it’s his game. It’s not my style.”

Imago April 11, 2026, Miami, Fl, USA: Miami, FLORIDA Ã APRIL 11: R-L Josh Hokit facing Curtis Blaydes in a Heavyweight bout during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026 in Miami, FL. UFC 327: ProchoZka Vs. Ulberg PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAr187 20260411_zsp_r187_055 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

After knocking out Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250, Hokit drew criticism for questioning Michelle Obama’s gender during his post-fight remarks.

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“Michelle Obama is a man, am I right, America?” he asked the crowd.

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And as expected, the remark quickly drew backlash, and UFC CEO Dana White wasn’t having it either. Talking to TIME, the UFC CEO made it clear that supporting free speech didn’t mean he had to be okay with comments like these.

“I understand that the Obamas are public figures, but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families,” White wrote TIME magazine in a text message. “Everyone knows my position on free speech, but I hate that kind of nonsense.”

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‘The Incredible Hok’ later tried to clear the air during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, claiming he had actually meant the comment as a compliment. According to the heavyweight, he was praising Michelle Obama’s ability to handle adversity and put in the work when things get tough.

“I thought I was giving her a compliment,” he said.

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When Ariel Helwani wasn’t convinced, Josh Hokit doubled down on his explanation.

“Michelle Obama being a man. It’s like, she knows how to deal with adversity. She knows how to work hard like a man when the times get tough,” he added.

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Clearly, that explanation hasn’t made the controversy disappear. Still, the announcer made one thing clear: whatever he thinks of a fighter personally, he won’t let it affect how he does his job inside the Octagon.

Bruce Buffer will still give Josh Hokit his 100% in the Ciryl Gane fight

Despite disapproving of Hokit’s remarks, Buffer said he would give the heavyweight his full introduction, keeping his personal views separate from his professional duties.

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“I’ll give him his introduction,” he added. “It’s like, show some class. That’s just the way I am. Things he said at the White House: I’m sorry, I didn’t appreciate that.

“Anyway, not to put Josh down, but when I introduce him, you step in that octagon, man or woman; you’re putting your blood, sweat, and life on the line, the tears on the floor. I’m there to enhance that moment for you. I give you my all.”

This isn’t the first time the 69-year-old has called out a UFC star for taking things too far outside the cage. The legendary announcer also had some pretty strong words for Conor McGregor after the Irishman’s infamous bus attack during his heated feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

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“As a whole everybody’s got their own personal reaction, but I think it’s total disgust,” Buffer told TMZ at the time. “There’s no excuse for it. It’s an insult; it’s disgusting. I mean, that’s not what we’re about.”

Buffer’s latest comments about Josh Hokit reflect that same stance. He might not agree with what a fighter says or does outside the Octagon, but when it’s time to announce a fight, he’s still going to give them everything he’s got.

The 28-year-old is expected to challenge Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight championship at UFC 334 on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Gane was promoted to undisputed champion after Tom Aspinall vacated the title because of an eye injury, giving the undefeated Hokit an opportunity to claim the belt.

‘The Incredible Hok’ has wasted little time making noise in 2026, picking up three UFC victories.His clash with Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327 emerged as a potential Fight of the Year contender before he followed it up by knocking out Derrick Lewis in the second round at the White House event.

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Those performances have put him firmly in the heavyweight title picture, but his fighting skills aren’t the only reason people are talking about him. His outspoken personality and controversial remarks have made him a divisive figure, and a victory over Gane would bring even greater scrutiny.

For now, Bruce Buffer has made his position clear. He might not like what Josh Hokit says outside the cage, but if the heavyweight steps into the Octagon on fight night, he can expect the same explosive introduction as everyone else. Whatever the personal differences, the 69-year-old isn’t about to hold back when it’s time to do his job.