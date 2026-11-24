Josh Hokit is turning up the heat on Jon Jones again, and this time, he’s pulling out a wild story that could make their already nasty feud even more personal. The heavyweight claims his beef with ‘Bones’ didn’t start on social media; it goes all the way back to their first sparring session years ago.

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‘The Incredible Hok’ says he actually got the better of the future UFC Hall of Famer that day, claiming the former heavyweight champion was so worried about his wrestling that he got caught guessing on the feet.

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“We spar, and he’s so worried about my wrestling, because that’s all he hears about,” Hokit told Ariel Helwani. “I’m f—– piecing him up with just a jab. Just mixing it up.

“He wants to have a low-center stance, he’s trying to defend the takedown, and now I’ve got him guessing. But I want to say I got the better of him.”

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Zuma April 11, 2026, Miami, Fl, USA: Miami, FLORIDA Ã APRIL 11: R-L Josh Hokit facing Curtis Blaydes in a Heavyweight bout during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026 in Miami, FL. UFC 327: ProchoZka Vs. Ulberg PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAr187 20260411_zsp_r187_055 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

After losing to Ciryl Gane at Madison Square Garden, Hokit faced complications from an eye poke and said he has continued to deal with vision problems since the fight.

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Jones then mocked him online, reigniting their increasingly personal feud and prompting ‘The Incredible Hok’ to bring up the former champion’s past controversies.

At Jackson Wink MMA in Albuquerque, where both have trained, their first sparring session set the tone for years of tension. According to ‘The Incredible Hok,’ things became complicated almost immediately after they first sparred ahead of his second MMA fight.

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“The conversation between me and [coach] Greg [Jackson] was that Jon was upset that I was even hanging with him,” he continued. “Then Jon’s playing his mind games: ‘I’m going to text you every day, I’m going to call you every day, I’m going to say you’re the best thing ever, I could teach you a lot,’ all this other stuff.”

Josh Hokit said he had seen that kind of behavior before and wasn’t interested in playing along, even with someone as established as Jon Jones.

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“I’ve already been around people like that. You can’t play that game,” he said. “I don’t care who you are. I’m just looking for good work, getting better—that’s cool with me. You don’t gotta butter me up, and invite me to a bar; show me how you’re a f—– good person or whatever.”

The 29-year-old believes Jon Jones quickly realized he wasn’t going to become a “yes man” just because he was training alongside one of MMA’s greatest fighters. Josh Hokit had his own career to build and wanted to stay focused on getting better rather than getting caught up in the personalities around him.

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That mindset paid off, as ‘The Incredible Hok’ submitted Sean Rose with a first-round armbar in his second professional fight before embarking on a 10-fight winning streak that ended against ‘Bon Gamin.’

Josh Hokit teases diss-track aimed at Jon Jones

Josh Hokit isn’t done taking shots at Jon Jones just yet. In fact, he already has another diss track in the works, and this one is aimed squarely at ‘Bones.’

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Ahead of his UFC 334 title fight, ‘The Incredible Hok’ released a track targeting several heavyweight rivals, including Gane, Tom Aspinall, and Alex Pereira. Now, with his feud with the former heavyweight champion getting increasingly personal, he says ‘Bones’ is next.

“We can handle it in the cage, or we can handle it anywhere he wants. We’re in Albuquerque; let’s meet somewhere. No one has to know about it if you really feel some type of way,” Hokit told Ariel Helwani. “I think he stays in his house all day, but when it comes to 3 or 4AM, he goes to vintage, and he stays in his sprinter van f—– fat girls, whipping his d— out; that’s what I heard at least.

“Let’s see how many diss tracks I’ve got to put out for him to fight me or shoot me. They think it’s a game, but whatever he wants to, I’m about it.”

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Josh Hokit also teased that the new track could take things to another level. And the timing couldn’t be more interesting. ‘Bones’ recently hinted at a possible UFC return for one final fight before deleting the post on X.

That was enough to get fans immediately floating Hokit as a potential opponent, especially with their rivalry already this personal.

Even Sean O’Malley believes the Hokit-Jones feud could be heading toward something much bigger than another social media war. The former UFC champion thinks their bad blood could ultimately set up one of the biggest fights in UFC history.

“Hokit and Jon Jones, this is setting up for an incredible fight is what this is doing,” he said on his YouTube channel. “We want to see Josh Hokit vs. Jonny ‘Bones’ Jones. That’s what this is all coming down to. They have to settle it, and it’s going to make for probably one of the biggest fights in UFC history.”

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“Josh Hokit-Jon Jones, this is trending to be probably one of the most personal beefs of all time. Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier’s was very, very bad, but it never got to this level.”

If Jon Jones does return, a title fight may not be the obvious option given the uncertainty surrounding his comeback. Josh Hokit, meanwhile, may have lost his unbeaten record, but his five-round battle with Gane did little to hurt his standing in the heavyweight division.

That makes a Hokit-Jones showdown hard to ignore. If ‘Bones’ really wants one final UFC fight, their history at Jackson Wink and increasingly bitter rivalry could give the promotion a storyline too big to pass up.