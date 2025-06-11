“I Had No Hope”: UFC Fighter Reveals Darkest Chapter in Addiction Recovery

Long before he ever felt the bright lights of the Octagon, Andre Petroski was locked in a far darker cage, one he built himself. His story doesn’t begin with UFC walkouts or post-fight bonuses. It starts in Chester, Pennsylvania, a city known more for struggle than stardom. From childhood wrestling mats to national tournaments, his path seemed destined for greatness. But when d***s entered the picture, everything fell apart.

Petroski started training in mixed martial arts in 2015, but it took him 3 years to make his professional debut. How did he manage to go pro in just three years? Well, he was a standout wrestler in Springfield High School, qualifying for the state tournament 3 times. As such, in a recent interview shared by Home of Fight on Instagram, Andre Petroski opened up about the darkest corners of that journey.

The paranoia ran so deep that Petroski would search online to find if any other UFC fighters were dealing with addiction. He revealed, “And I would find—like, is there anyone on S***xone? Like, that was, like, my best bet. So it was, it was, like, my best shot was, like, to be able to get on Suboxone and, and be chemically dependent on a substance that could be subscribed to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Petroski, Suboxone became a lifeline, or at least, he hoped it would be. A prescription medication, S***xone, is used to treat opioid addiction. It contains b*****orphine and n***xone, designed to reduce withdrawal symptoms and prevent relapse. Many in recovery use it to manage dependency under medical supervision.

AD

But in Petroski’s case, it was less about medical help and more about survival as he stated, “Like, I had no hope. Like, the hope of me being clean was just like nothing. I tried so many times.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOME OF FIGHT (@homeoffight) Expand Post

It’s not an exaggeration. In 2018, he reportedly overdosed. But instead of giving up, he went to treatment, chose recovery, and began to rebuild. It wasn’t easy. He had to make up for lost time, debuting as a pro at 27. He started winning, five straight finishes. Then came a regional title, a spot on The Ultimate Fighter, and finally, the UFC.

Through it all, fighting became more than a sport. It became therapy, as in a past interview, he shared, “Fighting was like my way out and helping me. I had a daughter, and that helped, as well. Just getting through that sh*t makes you mentally stronger.” He’s walked through hell and lived to tell the story. Now, Andre Petroski is marching toward the cage once again, with momentum in his corner and purpose in his heart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Andre Petroski set to face Edmen Shabazyan at UFC Atlanta in a crucial middleweight matchup

The UFC middleweight division gets a shakeup as Andre Petroski faces Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Atlanta. It’s a classic clash, wrestler vs. striker, pressure vs. precision. And with both fighters standing at a crossroads in their careers, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Petroski, now 13-3 as a pro, has quietly become a dark horse in the division. He’s riding a three-fight win streak, earning gritty victories over Rodolfo Vieira, Dylan Budka, and Josh Fremd. At Marquez MMA in Philly, he trains alongside fellow beasts like Sean Brady and Joe Pyfer. And with each fight, he’s been sharpening his game, wrestling opponents into exhaustion while tightening his overall toolkit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Against Shahbazyan, the challenge is clear. Stay smart. Close the distance. Then drown him in pressure and top control. For Shahbazyan, the spotlight is just as bright. Once hyped as the next big thing, his UFC journey has been rockier than expected with a 7-5 record in the promotion so far. A win here could reset the narrative. A loss? It raises questions about what’s next.

To wrap things up, as he steps into the cage at UFC Atlanta, Andre Petroski brings with him more than just a game plan. He brings perspective. He knows what real loss looks like. And for a man who once believed he’d never get clean, every round fought now is a win in itself.