“I Hate Everyone…”: Dan Hooker, Paddy Pimblett’s Backstage Run-In Goes Viral Hours Before UFC Qatar

Dan Hooker has spent the whole week in Qatar juggling media duties, a grudge match with Arman Tsarukyan, and the nonstop noise surrounding fight week. But it wasn’t the Armenian or the title picture that had fans buzzing hours before UFC Qatar; it was a backstage encounter with Paddy Pimblett that quickly went viral. After all, what began as a casual hallway chat quickly became one of the event’s funniest and most brutally honest interactions.

‘The Hangman’ has been fully dialed in ahead of the biggest lightweight bout of his year, but it didn’t stop him from unleashing his typical bluntness when he crossed paths with Pimblett. The incident quickly went viral, not because it was unfriendly, but because Hooker expressed his views in the most Dan Hooker way possible: dry, honest, and slightly unhinged.

Dan Hooker sends out an upfront warning shot towards Paddy Pimblett

It all began when the two exciting lightweights met backstage at the UFC Qatar ceremonial weigh-ins. Dan Hooker, who was just relaxing, saw ‘The Baddy’ right in front of him, so he announced, “I’m right here.” And while many expected it all to be a simple meet and greet, Paddy Pimblett’s teammate and UFC debutant ‘Shem’ Rock instead tried to hype Paddy’s activity level, trying to explain the Englishman’s rise in rankings after ‘The Hangman’ questioned it just a day ago.

“You haven’t fought in ages. You’re up there like… you’ve never fought in ages. He’s (Pimblett) been active in it.” So, did Dan Hooker get angry and cause chaos? Not exactly. ‘The Hangman’ simply unloaded his philosophy on the rankings. “No… you know I actually don’t give a f—,” Hooker told him.

“I hate everyone ranked in front of me. If you’re behind me, great bloke, absolutely love ya. Second you get above me, I’ll f—– hate your guts. I hate that your heads are attached to your body.” Well, that’s Dan Hooker for you, and as expected, Pimblett couldn’t help but laugh, saying, “I like the style; I like the style.”

For the unaware, Dan Hooker recently questioned Paddy Pimblett‘s rise to No. 5 in the rankings, which occurred after Islam Makhachev left the lightweight spot following his welterweight title win. ‘The Baddy’ hasn’t defeated a current top-10 opponent and hasn’t fought since April, so Hooker wasn’t too wrong in questioning it. “How? They must be giving him a title shot,” he said, laughing, when informed of the news during media day.

Right now, ‘The Baddy’ is in Doha with teammates Luke Riley and Shem Rock to support them ahead of their fights at the event. Despite his lack of a ranking win, he has been vocal about wanting Ilia Topuria next, a claim made all the more interesting by the fact that Topuria is also in Qatar, cornering his brother Aleksandre this weekend.

The Scouser and the Spaniard ran into each other at UFC Qatar. Unlike with Hooker, their brief interaction hid not a bit of their underlying animosity. “What’s happening? Alright?” Pimblett asked Topuria as he saw him walking in. Topuria’s response? “P—sy,” clearly aimed at Pimblett. “C’mon, chorizo, calm down,” Pimblett retaliated.

As for Hooker, ‘The Hangman’ did warn the Brit about facing him in the future. But a much fiercer moment occurred after he got on stage for the weigh-ins for his immediate next bout.

Arman Tsarukyan headbutts Hooker at the weigh-ins

Dan Hooker was joking about future matchups and Paddy Pimblett sightings, but the mood flipped when he went on stage for the ceremonial weigh-ins. Whatever joy that backstage moment with Paddy Pimblett carried dissipated as soon as Arman Tsarukyan walked toward him. The months of trash talk did not just linger in the air; they finally boiled over.

The Armenian did not wait for the cameras to settle. ‘The Hangman’ feinted forward, but ‘Ahalkalakets’ closed the distance and landed a headbutt, prompting UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard to intervene before the situation escalated. It was quick, sharp, and exactly the type of reaction ‘The Hangman’ had predicted earlier in the week when he admitted both men were volatile enough to swing and risk the fight entirely.

Hooker, of course, did not flinch. He laughed it off on stage, saying, “I love it, bring it on,” but the message was clear: whatever animosity existed before has now become personal. With the title picture in the background and Ilia Topuria watching from cageside this weekend, Tsarukyan’s outburst and the reason behind it add fuel to an already tense battle. The talking is done; the next time they meet, it will be inside the cage, with no security to keep them apart.