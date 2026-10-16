“I Have No Criminal Record”: Josh Hokit Claps Back at Bruce Buffer’s Criticism of His Michelle Obama Comment

Josh Hokit and Bruce Buffer have become embroiled in an unexpected feud that could develop into UFC’s most surprising turn of events. Recently, the longtime announcer criticized the controversial heavyweight star for calling former US First Lady Michelle Obama a “man” at UFC White House and for his contentious behavior overall.

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During an appearance on N3ON’s stream, Buffer blasted Hokit for his disrespectful demeanor.

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“You have a guy like Josh Hokit, the heavyweight. He can fight, but I don’t like what he talks about,” Buffer said. “I think he’s disrespectful, and I’m sorry, Josh, if you’re watching. It’s just the way it is. But this is his thing. It’s his game. It’s not my style. It’s like, show some class. That’s just the way I am. The things he said at the White House, I’m sorry. I didn’t appreciate that.

Josh Hokit definitely took notice of Bruce Buffer’s comments about him, and he responded to the veteran announcer with even more firepower.

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“I talk trash in the Octagon, but guys on this roster have actual criminal records and r–e charges,” Hokit wrote on X. “I have no criminal record, yet I’m not classy enough? 😂You realize we are in the gladiator business, right? Should men who try to kill other men really be your role model? Lol.”

The UFC heavyweight’s eagerness to respond to the veteran announcer comes from the belief that his actions are limited to verbal trash talk and not actual criminal charges. In fact, Hokit’s comments reflect his frustration with Buffer for not criticizing other fighters who actually have criminal offenses on their records.

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Imago April 11, 2026, Miami, Fl, USA: Miami, FLORIDA Ã APRIL 11: R-L Josh Hokit facing Curtis Blaydes in a Heavyweight bout during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026 in Miami, FL. UFC 327: ProchoZka Vs. Ulberg PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAr187 20260411_zsp_r187_055 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

The 28-year-old’s implication points toward Bruce Buffer not calling out the UFC’s biggest superstars, like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, who have criminal records, but criticizing a fighter like him for saying something controversial. That’s why Hokit shared his disappointment with a social media post.

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Buffer has little to say about Jon Jones’ criminal record. However, the 69-year-old once criticized McGregor after he attacked the fighters’ bus in 2018 amid his feud against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Still, Bruce Buffer has largely maintained close ties with both superstars and even introduced them with his signature, “The One. The Only.”

The recent back-and-forth appears to be the first time Buffer and Hokit have exchanged words. However, the veteran announcer isn’t the only one to express disdain for the UFC heavyweight.

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Dana White also had a few things to say about Hokit’s personality, and the Californian unsurprisingly responded to those remarks as well.

Josh Hokit blatantly responds to Dana White’s criticism

Dana White has claimed multiple times that he isn’t a fan of Josh Hokit’s overly animated personality. Even so, reporters once again pressed the UFC CEO on the topic after Hokit vs. Gane for the undisputed heavyweight title was finalized as the UFC 334 main event at Madison Square Garden on November 14.

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Despite Hokit moving closer to championship status, Dana White’s opinion of the controversial heavyweight star remained largely unchanged.

“I mean, I don’t police what people say and any of that s—t,” Dana said at the UFC 331 post-fight presser. “If you keep winning.. I say it all the time… I don’t have to like you for you to thrive here and for you to do well and be successful. Many people that I don’t like have done very well here. I’m not saying that I don’t like Josh Hokit. I literally don’t f—ing like anything Josh Hokit says.”

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Hokit addressed Dana White’s comments about him on the Ariel Helwani Show, where he claimed that despite White not liking what he says, he firmly believes he is the UFC CEO’s favorite fighter.

“Dana is just, you know, he has to say that,” Hokit said. “Deep down, ‘I’m Dana’s favorite fighter, you know what I’m saying? He can’t wait for my fights, you know what I’m saying. So what I got to say to Dana? Hello Dana.”

Soon after, Hokit went on to explain that he had nurtured a mentality that prevents him from caring whether anybody likes him or not. He uses that persona as a way to build up his fights, giving us further insight into his thought process that has kept him in the spotlight.

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Now that Josh Hokit is all set to challenge Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title on November 14, more feuds could emerge as we approach that date.