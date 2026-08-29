“I Have Someone in My Car”: Conor McGregor Warns Rampage Jackson About Filming Him on His Livestream

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson might have planned another viral interaction with Conor McGregor on his stream. However, the former UFC light heavyweight champion’s proposal was met with instant pushback from ‘The Notorious,’ who didn’t want multiple cameras around him at that particular moment.

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The 48-year-old recently appeared on a stream with famous influencer boxer and streamer Deen ‘The Great.’ During the livestream, Rampage told his audience that McGregor would be arriving there.

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“Yo, Conor. I’m with my boy, one of the biggest streamers on the planet, Deen ‘The Great,’” Rampage said. “He’s on his way there now. Alright, let’s do it. Let’s see how this goes.”

The video then abruptly shifted to the Tennessee native inside a car, where he sent a message to McGregor, who replied.

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“We’re going to pull up. Conor’s a cool dude, man,” Rampage Jackson added. “He’s one of the most down-to-earth, chillest people. Oh, he just sent me a video. Haha, that dude fresh as f–k. Turn up the volume.”

Well, the former UFC two-division champion did respond to Rampage Jackson through a video message. However, the Dublin native sounded dismissive of the idea of appearing on the UFC legend’s stream, saying there was someone sitting inside his car who didn’t want to be filmed. Still, McGregor made it clear they could catch up without cameras around.

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“Yeah, but if I’m pulling up, I have someone in my car,” McGregor said. “I don’t have any cameras near me, bro. Listen, bro, I’m pulling up. Don’t be bringing those cameras near my car as I’m pulling up. We can link up, yeah, but if I’m pulling up, I have someone in my car. I don’t have any cameras near me, bro.”

As of now, it’s unclear who was inside the car with McGregor. But for a guy like ‘The Notorious,’ who practically lives his life with cameras turned on, it seemed unusual that he would warn Rampage Jackson to keep his livestream away from him.

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In fact, the former light heavyweight champion also found McGregor’s pushback a little strange and wondered if there had been a miscommunication.

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“That’s what I was telling him,” he continued. “That’s what I was telling that n—a. It’s hard to understand that n—a. At first, he was saying, yeah, but then now, I don’t know. People get a lot of stuff mixed up, and there are miscommunications.”

Following this, Rampage also acknowledged that a star of Conor McGregor’s popularity could simply need some privacy, and he didn’t blame the former UFC champion for asking him to keep the cameras away.

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“Y’all gotta understand,” Rampage added. “Conor is one of the most famous dudes on the f—g planet. That n—a don’t want no f—g cameras. I don’t blame him. Y’all are gonna clip every second of what McGregor’s doing. He’s smart. Let the dude have fun.

“Leave that dude alone. Listen, we’re streaming. It’s live. It’s real. It’s now. Some people truly don’t want to be on camera.”

Though Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson couldn’t get Conor McGregor on his stream this time, the pair did have an interaction just a few days ago. That time, it was the Irishman who surprised the former 205-pound champion by abruptly crashing his stream, and the two shared laughs while reminiscing about their time in the UFC.

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Despite their unusual interaction, it won’t be a stretch to say both former UFC champions share a positive relationship. But ‘The Notorious’ might not like what Rampage had to say about his potential comeback.

Rampage Jackson believes Conor McGregor’s career might be over

Following Conor McGregor’s loss against Max Holloway at UFC 329, a horde of skeptics put a big question mark over his career. The reactions were understandable given the fact that the Irishman broke his knee in the first round, forcing referee Mike Beltran to stop the fight just 69 seconds in.

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Seeing McGregor suffer yet another setback, Rampage Jackson stated that he could see ‘The Notorious’ being at the end of his career and doubted that he would ever make a comeback.

“His career is over,” Rampage said on his stream. “He just knows it. They made for a s—t main event. He won’t be back. Look how mad he is. Look how mad everybody is.”

At present, McGregor has successfully undergone surgery to treat his broken ACL and meniscus, and he remains positive about making a comeback next year. In that case, Rampage’s statement could sting a little if McGregor is aware of it.

That said, it would be interesting to know who was with Conor McGregor when he actually denied an interaction with Rampage Jackson.